Highline Warren reveals refreshed look for BlueDevil Auto Care Solutions product line

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline Warren launched a new look for BlueDevil Auto Care Solutions, the company's proprietary premium auto care product line, earlier this morning at AAPEX – the industry's largest tradeshow in Las Vegas. Known for its proven formula that has been tested through the toughest conditions, BlueDevil now proudly touts a refreshed, modern logo and brand assets that better reflect the brand's guaranteed quality and solutions for customers.

Highline Warren's new logo. (PRNewsfoto/Highline Warren LLC)

The brand refresh follows Highline Warren unveiling its new corporate brand during AAPEX 2023 and marks the clear commitment to building brands that are generating value for customers. The BlueDevil product line also serves a growing customer market as the average age of vehicles on the road hits a high.

"We know our customers count on the BlueDevil product line to be there when they are in the toughest of situations and when they need solutions for their vehicle," said Carrie Giaimo, Highline Warren's chief marketing officer. "The updated brand is rooted in extensive research and consumer testing – all of which helped shape the timeless yet modern look that reflects where we will take the brand in the future."

Customers across the U.S. can expect to see the new logo in retail stores beginning in early 2025.

Initial elements of the new brand include:

Logo : The newly revealed logo brings a "flare" to the decades old brand. BlueDevil is a problem-solver, a premium automotive solution that is proven to enhance performance and extend the life of your car through even the most treacherous conditions. With the logo's modern script and typography, customers can experience the brand's personality – one that is a partner when your car needs help.





Color pallet: BlueDevil's iconic blue and red remain, given how many customers recognize the differentiated blue on retail shelves and rely on its proven formula. However, now the consistent color pallet will be easy to identify regardless of the product selected within the brand family.

Established in 1997, BlueDevil premium auto care solutions have been manufactured and distributed in the U.S. for more than two decades. The products can be found at more than 20,000 retail stores across the nation, where do-it-yourselfers and skilled auto workers alike can easily use the product when a car faces trouble.

For more information about BlueDevil, visit bluedevilautocaresolutions.com and follow BlueDevil on social.

The brand's full new website will be available in the first quarter of 2025.

About BlueDevil Auto Care Solutions

BlueDevil Auto Care Solutions, a proprietary brand of Highline Warren, LLC, is a leading provider of torture-tested, highway approved automotive products and solutions. Specializing in performance solutions for both consumers and automotive professionals, Blue Devil Auto Care Solutions is committed to keeping cars running and lives moving through its extensive range of products, including engine additives, sealants and maintenance solutions.

As part of Highline Warren's line of brands, BlueDevil is dedicated to sustainability by offering products that promote efficient vehicle operation and longevity. Recognized for excellence in customer satisfaction and product performance – and for being made in the U.S., BlueDevil is proud to be a trusted name in the automotive market, committed to delivering quality and reliability to every customer. Learn more at bluedevilautocaresolutions.com and connect with BlueDevil on social media.

About Highline Warren

Highline Warren, LLC, is the leading automotive aftermarket distributor with integrated manufacturing and unmatched access to the market. The company was formed through the strategic combination of Highline Aftermarket and Warren Distribution in 2020 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. With 18 manufacturing and distribution locations and nearly 1,800 employees, Highline Warren carries over 26,000 products for its more than 14,000 customers across North America. Learn more at highlinewarren.com and connect with Highline Warren on social media.

