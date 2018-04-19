Highly Acclaimed Doctor Suggests Magnesium Supplements And Epsom Salt Baths To Help Alleviate Common Women's Health Conditions

Magnesium is the most common micronutrient deficiency, Dr. Taz says, and she recommends several ways to boost your magnesium levels, including eating magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens, almonds, and dark chocolate. She also suggests taking a magnesium supplement or soaking in Epsom salt, which is actually magnesium sulfate.

"Epsom salt has been used for centuries for its many healing properties," said Dr. Taz, host of RadioMD's The Dr. Taz Show podcast and the popular YouTube series, Kitchen Cures. "The magnesium and sulfate play a key role in reducing inflammation, flushing out toxins, and helping progress the absorption of nutrients."

Magnesium is a foundational micronutrient for the hormone pathways, Dr. Taz says. As a result, magnesium deficiency could be a contributor to many common women's health conditions, including endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and hormonal migraines.

"These are all conditions of poor hormone metabolism, which means hormones like estrogen are not getting used correctly, allowing metabolites to build up creating a condition of estrogen dominance," said Dr. Taz. "Add in magnesium, and hormones start moving down the right pathway, playing a clear role in solving these hormonal imbalances."

An expert in women's health, weight loss and nutrition, Dr. Taz recently released a book titled THE SUPER WOMAN RX: Unlock the Secrets to Lasting Health, Your Perfect Weight, Energy, and Passion with Dr. Taz's Power Type Plans. Drawing inspiration from conventional medicine, Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, Dr. Taz outlines five prescriptive plans based on a woman's unique medical type to help shed pounds, decrease anxiety and depression, rejuvenate skin, and reduce PMS symptoms.

"Patients are often surprised when magnesium supplementation magically seems to 'cure' an ongoing sleep disorder, PMS, or constipation," said Dr. Taz. "A small, inexpensive dose has a profound effect on so many different conditions."

Magnesium also plays a role in neurotransmitter regulation, Dr. Taz says, so a magnesium deficiency could contribute to restless nights, restless legs, anxiety, ADHD and depression.

Dr. Taz recommends talking to your doctor and getting your magnesium levels checked to determine which magnesium supplement and dosage is best for you.



Dr. Tasneem Bhatia, M.D.

Dr. Taz Bhatia, MD is a nationally recognized physician specializing in integrative and functional medicine. Founder of CentreSpringMD, an acupuncturist and nutrition specialist, she is an expert in women's health and family wellness. Her expansive medical career includes over a decade in emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention. She is the author of "Super Woman Rx," "What Doctors Eat," "The 21 Day Belly Fix," and host of The Dr. Taz Show and Kitchen Cures. As a highly-sought after speaker, she's had the opportunity to share with audiences as a keynote for TEDx and GOOP Wellness summit. Dr Taz is frequently featured in numerous media outlets including The Today Show, Dr. Oz and Live with Kelly and Ryan. She lives in Atlanta, GA, with her husband and two young children.

About the Epsom Salt Council

Eager to let everyone know the benefits of our product, the Epsom Salt Council was formed in 1993 to help spread the word about the wonder that is Epsom salt. Epsom salt — actually magnesium sulfate — is one of the most versatile household products, with uses ranging from creating at-home spa treatments to soothing achy muscles to helping start or improve gardens. It's been used therapeutically for hundreds of years, and it's gaining a new generation of fans looking for a safe, economical alternative in a sea of expensive, over-the-counter remedies. Epsom salt is easy to use, easy to find in your local pharmacy or grocery store and it costs about the same per use as a cup of coffee. For more information, please visit either www.epsomsaltcouncil.org, www.facebook.com/epsomsalt, or contact Caitlin Ryan, 704-916-6145, cryan@mower.com.

