Highly Acclaimed Psychologist and Entrepreneur Dr. Yasmin Davidds Partners With Fierce Conversations to Lead Training Sessions Using Innovative 3D Simulations

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Yasmin Davidds, one of the leading female negotiation experts in the U.S. and Latin America, is partnering with Fierce to participate in its "Conversation Catalysts" program, leading 3D simulations training focused on "Assertiveness in the Workplace."

As part of her collaboration with Fierce, a Seattle-based training company that teaches you how to have effective conversations, Davidds will offer her expertise to the Conversation Catalyst program, which features discussions on a wide range of sensitive issues about race, culture and the human experience.

"Learning how to be graciously assertive in the workplace is difficult," said Davidds, founder and president of the Women's Institute of Negotiation. "That's why I'm excited to work with Fierce to offer this training and help employees become more effective at being assertive without offending their boss or co-workers."

Dr. Yasmin Davidds Leadership Institute has helped over 5,000 students work to find their voices. She has received many honors and awards for her pioneering work in negotiation training for employees at all levels through her graciously assertive training.

Over the years, Davidds has conducted trainings on negotiation to more than 200 major companies in more than 22 countries around the world. The curriculum for University of California San Diego's Rady School of Management Executive Education Women's Leadership and Negotiation Certificate Program uses Davidds' fourth best-selling book, "Your Own Terms: A Women's guide to Taking Charge of Any Negotiation," as the core part of the curriculum.

Fierce, recognized as an Inc. 500|5000 company eight times and named to TrainingIndustry.com's "Companies to Watch" list twice, recently launched Fierce Conversations 3D Simulations, an interactive bite-sized learning method that offers employees a quick and easy way to engage in real-world scenarios, explore emotional responses, get immediate feedback and reflect on their own performance.

With the recent launch of Conversation Catalyst, Davidds joins Dondré Whitfield, the actor and author, Kaplan Mobray, a renowned author, thought leader and career coach and Karith Foster, a Stand-up comedian, motivational speaker, TV and radio personality, actress, author and entrepreneur.

To learn more about Davidds work with Fierce, please visit https://fierceinc.com/conversation-catalysts/assertive-in-the-workplace

For more information contact Neil Foote at 214.448.3765 or [email protected]

