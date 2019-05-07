Highly-Acclaimed Roster of Wall Street Experts to Debate the Markets & Economy

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MoneyShow Las Vegas, which provides thousands of retail investors and traders with the opportunity to meet and receive portfolio advice from the best minds in the financial industry, is being held May 13-15 at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

The speaker line-up at The MoneyShow Las Vegas will feature the country's leading economists and geopolitical experts, premier money managers, and top analysts who will share their best insights, ideas, and strategies for making money in the stock market in 2019.

Featured Financial Experts:

Steve Forbes , Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media

, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Tom Sosnoff , Co-Founder, thinkorswim, tastytrade, & tastyworks

, Co-Founder, thinkorswim, tastytrade, & tastyworks Jon Najarian , Best-Selling Author and Co-Founder, Investitute.com

, Best-Selling Author and Co-Founder, Investitute.com Stephen Moore , Distinguished Visiting Fellow, The Heritage Foundation

, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, The Heritage Foundation Peter Schiff , CEO, Euro Pacific Capital

, CEO, Euro Pacific Capital John Buckingham , Editor, The Prudent Speculator

, Editor, Keith Fitz-Gerald , Chief Investment Strategist, The Money Map Report

, Chief Investment Strategist, The Money Map Report Ralph Acampora , Head of Technical and Market Analysis, Altaira, Ltd.

, Head of Technical and Market Analysis, Altaira, Ltd. Craig Johnson , Managing Director and Senior Technical Analyst, Piper Jaffray & Co.

, Managing Director and Senior Technical Analyst, & Co. Phil Flynn , Senior Energy Analyst, The PRICE Futures Group

In-Depth, Topic-Focused Tracks Include:

Income & Growth Summit – Highlighting unique income investing opportunities that may be flying under the radar, as well as undervalued growth stocks, this special track will help investors achieve higher returns and better diversify their portfolio.

All-Stars of Options Trading – This always-popular track provides options traders of all skill levels with the rare opportunity to network with top pro traders while learning their time-tested strategies.

Money, Metals, & Mining Symposium – Elite metals and mining experts will reveal which metals will outperform the markets in 2019 during this track. Investors will also learn about the specific companies poised for growth, and how to profitably and safely capitalize on the opportunities within this sector.

World of ETF Investing – This track is designed specifically for self-directed investors, active traders, and financial advisors looking to create a profitable ETF strategy for their portfolio.

Alternative Investing – During this track, experts will showcase a variety of alternative investments including real estate, energy, fine art and others, while explaining how integrating these asset classes into a plain-vanilla equity portfolio could provide the right amount of spice to boost returns and dampen risk through up and down markets.

Cannabis Investing Event – This track will provide investors with the opportunity to learn about the high-growth cannabis sector as they hear from a roster of company executives who are focused on specific sub-sectors, elite analysts who cover this rapidly developing industry, and advocates who are leading the cannabis legalization movement all over the world.

REITs & Real Estate Investing – This special track is designed to teach individual investors how to navigate the vast REIT universe and select a basket of time-tested REITs to add a steady, dependable income stream to their portfolios.

In addition to face-to-face access to 100+ top-tier investing and trading experts, free attendance at The MoneyShow Las Vegas provides attendees with access to the interactive Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

For the complete MoneyShow schedule, including speakers, exhibitors, and topics, visit: www.LasVegasMoneyShow.com

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.

SOURCE MoneyShow

Related Links

http://www.moneyshow.com

