Highly Accomplished Appellate Lawyer LaDawn Nandrasy Joins Insurance Coverage Boutique Amy Stewart Law

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Stewart Law, a Dallas-based insurance coverage law firm, is thrilled to welcome appellate expert LaDawn Nandrasy, who joins the firm as a Principal.

With nearly three decades of experience handling sophisticated and complex civil appeals, LaDawn adds invaluable expertise to the firm's insurance-coverage practice. She also brings ten years of experience as managing partner of her prior law firm, an elite appellate boutique.

At Amy Stewart Law, LaDawn will lead the firm's appellate practice, including support for the firm's insurance-litigation work at the trial court level. Her legal know-how, writing prowess, creativity, integrity, and problem-solving skills will further elevate our firm's top-notch service to our clients.

"LaDawn is a brilliant lawyer and a tenacious advocate," says firm founder and Managing Principal Amy Elizabeth Stewart. "In addition to leading our appellate practice, she contributes invaluable insight on legal issues, motion practice, jury instructions, and other pre-trial issues to increase our clients' chance of success at trial and ensure that the case is best positioned for an effective appeal. We are elated to add such a tremendous asset to our team."

LaDawn repeatedly has been recognized for her appellate advocacy abilities, including, among others, listings in appellate law in Best Lawyers in America since 2013 and in Texas Super Lawyers, since its inception in 2003. Additionally, LaDawn served on the State Bar Pattern Jury Charge Committee (Business volume) for over 10 years, including 3 years as Committee Chair. With her deep appellate expertise, LaDawn is the perfect addition to our team.

About Amy Stewart Law

Amy Stewart Law assists corporate policyholders with strategic advice relating to pre-litigation claim negotiations and coverage denials, indemnity and insurance provisions in third-party contracts, insurance procurement and renewal issues, and complex and high-stakes insurance coverage and bad faith litigation. The firm was recognized for its expertise in insurance law with a Tier 1 ranking for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area in the 2020 Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America. Contact us at inquire@amystewartlaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Amy Stewart Law

Related Links

https://www.amystewartlaw.com

