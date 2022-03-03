Highly Accurate Strain Sensors Monitor Critical Areas In Military And Commercial Aircraft And Other Applications, For Fatigue Damage

WOODLYN, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia's strain sensors are the Industry Standard for demanding strain and stress measurement requirements. Our strain sensors utilize foil strain gauges constructed in a robust housing and are thermally compensated. Columbia's sensors have a long history in military aircraft applications having been fully military flight qualified and FAA DO-160 qualified. Although our sensors have an extensive history in aerospace applications, they are an excellent fit for Commercial Aviation, Structural Monitoring and Railway Stress Monitoring.

Strain Sensors from Columbia Research Labs.

Columbia Research Laboratories family of strain sensors allow critical undercarriage structures and surfaces to be more accurately monitored in comparison to counting accelerometer methods. In aircraft applications, the use of direct strain measurement, in place of the counting accelerometer methods provide a more accurate representation of the fatigue loading experienced by tactical aircraft under various conditions of speed, weight, and mission configuration. Critical areas, such as under carriage structures and control surfaces may be more accurately monitored for potential fatigue damage induced by high-g maneuvers and high stress landings.

Our rugged, easily installed sensors open up new areas of opportunity for monitoring critical structures in commercial aircraft as well as high-performance military tactical aircraft. By combining the strain sensors with level sensing and recording systems, a stress-related history can be maintained for structures or assemblies which may be subject to damage or abuse during maintenance and overhaul operations, as well as monitoring the stress loading encountered in normal flight operations. The use of stress histories in conjunction with established S-N (fatigue life) curves for commonly used materials will allow the development of safer, more cost-effective maintenance and overhaul programs thru the application of end of useful life predictions.

