Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Set To Arrive at Dealerships Late September

- New model packs more performance and features at a starting price of $37,500

- High performance Type S variant to arrive next spring

News provided by

Acura

Aug 20, 2020, 12:01 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Acura TLX is set to launch nationwide September 28th as the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand's 35-year history. Built upon a model-exclusive body structure and chassis architecture, the 2021 TLX 2.0T will carry a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $37,5001, an increase of $1,300 over the outgoing 3.5-liter V6-powered TLX. Acura's torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system is available on all trims for an additional $2,000. The TLX Type S, with Acura's new 3.0-liter V6 Turbo and standard Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, arrives next spring well-equipped in the low to mid $50,000s.

Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Set To Arrive at Dealerships Late September; Packing More Power and Features for $37,500
Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Set To Arrive at Dealerships Late September; Packing More Performance and Features for $37,500
Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Set To Arrive at Dealerships Late September; Packing More Power and Features for $37,500 Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Set To Arrive at Dealerships Late September; Packing More Performance and Features for $37,500

Complementing its stunning new design and athletic stance, the TLX's new 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC® Turbo delivers more peak torque (+13 lb.-ft.) than the outgoing 3.5-liter V6, with a dramatic increase at the low end of the rev range (+48 lb.-ft. @ 1,500 rpm). Compared to the outgoing entry 2.4L model, the new TLX offers substantially more performance (+66 horsepower, +98 lb.-ft. peak torque) and major increases to technologies and premium amenities - establishing a new and more upmarket entry point for the Acura sedan.

Additional performance improvements for the 2021 TLX include a quick-shifting 10-speed transmission, sport-tuned chassis with double wishbone front suspension, NSX-derived electro-servo brake-by-wire technology, and available adaptive dampers.

Best-in-class technologies new to TLX include a new implementation of Acura's True Touchpad Interface™ with a 10.2 inch HD center display, an available 17-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system, and color and intensity adjustable LED interior ambient lighting with up to 27 IconicDrive™ themes. The new TLX expands on its standard AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies with the addition of Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as an industry first next-generation passenger front airbag designed to mitigate potential injury in more steeply angled frontal collisions.

More information on the 2021 Acura TLX is available here.

Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)[2]

Two Wheel Drive

Super Handling

All-Wheel Drive™

2021 TLX 2.0T

$37,500

$39,500

2021 TLX 2.0T with Technology Package

$41,500

$43,500

2021 TLX 2.0T with A-Spec Package

$44,250

$46,250

2021 TLX 2.0T with Advance Package

$46,300

$48,300

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for the 2021 model year are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.

TLX Pricing and Feature Comparison

2020 TLX 3.5L V6

2021 TLX 2.0T

2021 TLX Type S

MSRP

$36,200

$37,500

TBA

Engine

3.5-liter V6

2.0-liter Turbo

3.0-liter Turbo

Transmission

9-speed AT

10-speed AT

10-speed AT

Super Handling All-Wheel
Drive™

Available – 3rd Gen

Available – 4th Gen

Standard – 4th Gen

Peak Horsepower (SAE Net)

290 @ 6200 RPM

272 @ 6500 RPM

Est: 355

Peak Torque (SAE Net)

267 @ 4500 RPM

280 @ 1600-4500 RPM

Est: 354

Suspension

Front: MacPherson Strut

Rear: Four-Link

Front: Double Wishbone

Rear: Five-Link

Front: Double Wishbone

Rear: Five-Link

Electric Power Steering System

Rack-and-pinion EPS,

Fixed ratio

Belt-driven EPS,

Variable ratio

Belt-driven EPS,

Variable ratio

Braking System

Hydraulic Assist

Electro Servo

Electro Servo

Wheels and Tires

18-inch, 225/50 R18

18-inch, 235/50 R18

20-inch, 255/35 R20

KEY STANDARD FEATURES

Full-LED Exterior Lighting

User Interface

Dual Screen On Demand
Multi-User Display

True Touchpad Interface
with 10.2-inch HD display

True Touchpad Interface
with 10.2-inch HD display

Natural Language Voice
Recognition

-

Acura Premium Audio

7 Speaker, 335 watts

10 Speaker, 350 watts

w/ Twin Telford™ Subs

ELS Studio 3D®

17 Speaker, 710 watts

w/ Twin Telford™ Subs

CarPlay® / Android Auto™
Integration

Integrated Dynamic System
(IDS)

4-mode

4-mode

with Individual Mode

5-mode with

Individual Mode & Sport +

Power Front Seats

10-way Driver, 8-way Passenger, Heated

12-way Driver & Passenger, Heated

16-way Driver & Passenger, Heated & Ventilated

Idle Stop

-

Genuine Aluminum Trim

-

Next Generation Passenger
Front Airbag

-

AcuraWatch™

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

-

Traffic Sign Recognition

-

4G LTE WiFi Hot Spot

-

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase (in.)

109.3

113.0 (+3.7)

113.0 (+3.7)

Length (in.)

191.7

194.6 (+2.9)

194.6 (+2.9)

Width (in.)

73.0

75.2 (+2.2)

75.2 (+2.2)

Height (in.)

57.0

56.4 (-0.6)

56.4 (-0.6)

Track (in.)

F: 62.8 / R: 63.1

F: 64.0 (+1.2) / R: 64.6
(+1.5)

F: 64.0 (+1.2) / R: 64.6 (+1.5)

EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft.)

93.3

93.4 (+0.1)

93.4 (+0.1)

Cargo Volume

13.2

13.5 (+0.3)

13.5 (+0.3)

2021 TLX Packages and Feature Details

TLX 2.0T

Features

TLX

Technology

Package

A-Spec

Package

Advance

Package

TLX Type S

PERFORMANCE

2.0-Liter Turbo


3.0-Liter Turbo V6



10-Speed Automatic Transmission

NSX-derived Electro-Servo Brake System

Brembo Performance Brake System



Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) with Individual Mode

Adds Sport +

Adaptive Damper System (ADS)


Remote Engine Start with vehicle
feedback



EXTERIOR

Full-LED Exterior Lighting

18 x 8.0" Aluminum Alloy Wheels





19 x 8.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels


20 x 9.0" Aluminum Alloy Wheels



Available Lightweight Wheels with High-Performance Summer Tires



235/50 R18 High-Performance All-
Season Tires





255/40 R19 High-Performance All-
Season Tires


255/35 R20 High-Performance All-
Season, Available Summer Tires





Exterior Sport Appearance Package


Smart Entry (Front Doors)





Smart Entry (All Doors)

LED Fog Lights


Power Folding Mirrors with Puddle Light



Surround View Camera System



Rain-Sensing Wipers



Front Windshield Wiper De-Icer



INTERIOR

Acura Sport Seats with 12-way Power Adjustment and Driver-Position Memory



Acura Sport Seats with 16-way Power Adjustment and Driver-Position Memory


Leatherette Trimmed Seating Surfaces





Milano Leather Trimmed Seating
Surfaces



Milano Leather Trimmed Seating
Surfaces with Ultrasuede® Inserts


Heated Front Seats




Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Rear Outboard Seats



Heated Steering Wheel



Genuine Aluminum Trim


Authentic Open-Pore Wood Trim



True Touchpad Interface™ (TTI) with
10.2-inch High-Mounted HD Display

Head Up Display (HUD), 10.5-inch



Natural Language Voice Recognition

Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™
Integration

Acura Navigation System with 3D View

AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic™

GPS-Linked Climate Control

10-Speaker Premium Audio with Twin
Telford™ Subwoofers





13-Speaker ELS STUDIO® Premium
Audio




17-Speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® Premium
Audio

Interior Sport Appearance Package


LED Ambient Interior Lighting





IconicDrive™ LED Ambient Interior
Lighting


SAFETY & DRIVER ASSITIVE

AcuraWatch® with Traffic Jam Assist

Next-Generation Passenger Front Airbag

Blind Spot Information (BSI)

Rear Cross-Traffic Monitor

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excluding tax, license, registration, $1,025 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. 
2 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excluding tax, license, registration, $1,025 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. 

SOURCE Acura

Related Links

http://www.acura.com

Also from this source

El TLX 2021 hace su presentación en carreras en Pikes Peak Hill...

2021 TLX to Make Racing Debut at Pikes Peak Hill Climb; TLX Type...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics