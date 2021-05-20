Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Type S To Arrive at Dealerships Mid-June

The 2021 TLX Type S is available in two well equipped variations. Starting at $52,300, the TLX Type S features 20-inch multi-spoke wheels with Pirelli Cinturato P7 all-Season tires. Buyers seeking even more performance can opt for the TLX Type S with High Performance Wheel and Tire Package for $53,100, which brings NSX-inspired split 5-spoke wheels, reducing unsprung mass by more than 21 lbs., and 255-series Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.

TLX Type S strengthens the fundamentals of Precision Crafted Performance with significant enhancements to all elements of the driving experience and a distinctive visual character inside and out. With performance validated on track, Type S models cater to spirited driving enthusiasts and the well-equipped TLX Type S features an impressive list of standard high-performance hardware.

The all-new 355-horsespower[1], 3.0-liter Type S Turbo V6 engine was developed by some of the company's most experienced powertrain engineers, including team members who developed the bespoke twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid power unit that powers NSX. A specially-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission also is standard, along with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) with true torque vectoring. The TLX Type S sport-tuned chassis features a double-wishbone front suspension, Adaptive Dampers, NSX-derived electro-servo braking system and Brembo™ 4-piston front calipers with larger front rotors and matching red calipers at the rear.

Acura engineers created the TLX Type S as an emotional and exciting premium performance sedan without sacrificing the everyday usability and comfort of the critically acclaimed second-generation TLX. The 2021 TLX Type S also comes with 16-way driver and front passenger sport seats with power adjustable bolsters, supple Milano leather with Ultrasuede® inserts, Type S embossing on the headrests, an ELS STUDIO 3D® 17-speaker premium audio system and a 10.2-inch audio and information display operated with Acura's award-winning True Touch Interface™.

Standard safety and driver assistive equipment includes the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies, and the world's first front passenger airbag designed to reduce head rotation in a collision.

Model / Trim MSRP2 MSRP with Destination3 EPA Mileage Rating4 City/Hwy/Combined 2021 TLX Type S $52,300 $53,325 19 / 25 / 21 2021 TLX Type S with High Performance Wheel & Tire Package $53,100 $54,125 19 / 24 / 21

1 SAE Net. Peak power arrives at 5,500 rpm

2 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

3 MSRP including $1,025 destination charge.

4 Based on 2021 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models), and other factors.

