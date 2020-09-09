Highly Anticipated Book "The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent" is a #1 Amazon Bestseller and a #1 Amazon Hot New Release

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In our modern business landscape, and especially during these unprecedented times battling COVID-19, the war for talent is more complex than ever and critical to success.

Addressing this issue head on is one of the most timely and anticipated leadership book releases of the year: The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent . Out on November 10, 2020, the book draws upon best practices and lessons learned from the U.S. Special Operations community, widely known for creating the most renowned assessment and selection processes in the world, to reveal PEOPLE—not products or services—are a company's strongest competitive advantage.

Written by executives at EF Overwatch , a specialized executive search firm and talent advisory that finds top-level military leaders for senior, executive, or other critical leadership positions, The Talent War's authors Mike Sarraille, George Randle, with Josh Cotton, PhD, speak to how one of the most overlooked subsets of leadership is hiring and building the team—and walk readers through the long evolution of the U.S. Special Operations' hiring process--how they have built one of the most admired, agile and effective organizations in the world, without utilizing industry experience as a hiring factor.

Already a hit #1 Amazon bestseller for Business Consulting during pre-sales, and a #1 Amazon New Release in several Human Resources categories, The Talent War will help business leaders grow the talent mindset required to compete in this hypercompetitive business environment.

According to Jocko Willink, NY Times bestselling author, podcaster and retired naval officer who served in the Navy SEALs, "Developing a world-class hiring process is no easy task, but it is key to success. In The Talent War, Mike and George lay out the strategies that have made Special Operations so skilled at identifying and recruiting talent and explain how you can apply these same principles to your business."

In a recent survey of eight hundred CEOs and over 600 C-suite executives polled in 2019 , the overwhelming majority of CEOs cited the ability to attract and retain quality workers as their top concern. Co-author Mike Sarraille said, "In order to succeed, businesses need to attract and retain the best talent for their organization. Without the right strategy or mindset, businesses won't be able to compete. Bad hires, attrition, and employee disengagement are the leading factors to the failure of businesses."

Key ideas in The Talent War include:

The business world has a lot to learn from how Special Operations (SOF) recruits, selects and develops individuals.

Every CEO in the country says they have a talent mindset -- but their actions don't always align with their words.

Today's HR and talent acquisition teams are rarely structured or empowered to attract, hire, and retain the talent necessary to win.

Lack of a talent mindset inevitably means the end of the business.

Hire for character, train for skill.

Co-author George Randle says, "When organizations reflect the talent mindset, they will hire, train, and develop the right people, and put them in the best positions to make decisions that allow you to retake the advantage and win the war."

About the Authors:

Mike Sarraille is the CEO of EF Overwatch , an executive search and talent advisory firm, and leadership consultant with Echelon Front. He is a former Recon Marine and retired US Navy SEAL officer with twenty years of experience in Special Operations, including the elite Joint Special Operations Command.

George Randle is a Strategic Advisor to EF Overwatch, former US Army officer, and Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at Forcepoint , a human-centric cybersecurity company. George has more than two decades of experience in talent acquisition at Fortune 100 and Fortune 1000 firms.

Josh Cotton, Phd is an expert in talent assessment and employee effectiveness. He has designed scientifically valid candidate selection practices for the US Navy SEALs and Fortune 100 companies and has advised leaders at DuPont, Omnicom, CSX, and Flowserve.

