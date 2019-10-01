Highly Anticipated Kimpton Hotel Arras Opens In Downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Hotel Arras officially opened its doors on October 1, 2019 in Asheville, NC, one of the most buzzed-about cities in the U.S. thanks to its growing arts, music, culinary and outdoors scene. The 128-room boutique hotel proudly welcomes guests this fall and serves as an extension of the eclectic, creative mountain town.

Kimpton Hotel Arras, owned by Glenn Wilcox and John McKibbon, managed by McKibbon Hospitality and developed by McKibbon Places, is a historic transformation of the former BB&T Bank building. Built in 1965, Western North Carolina's tallest building is an iconic fixture in the heart of downtown Asheville. Guest rooms offer an inviting haven with design nods to the hotel's unique combination of artistry and nature of the surrounding area, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing captivating views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Fully immersing guests in the local arts experience, the hotel's art program features one-of-a-kind commissioned pieces from nearly 20 artisans and purveyors local to the Asheville region. Committed to supporting local partners, the pieces are displayed throughout the hotel's public spaces as well as guest rooms and are incorporated into property tours, on-site events and more.

"We've put our passion and heart into every detail to create a boutique hotel that truly embodies the vibrant energy and spirit that makes Asheville—a community I call home—so special," said John McKibbon, Chairman at McKibbon Hospitality. "Kimpton Hotel Arras is a place for both locals and visitors alike and exemplifies the creative culture of the city, from its art galleries and museums to shops, top restaurants and cultural sites. We're excited to provide guests a place to relax, eat, drink and connect."

The lobby comes alive with vibrant folk art, music and dining options, spilling out to more than 300 feet of outdoor terrace space with city and mountain views. Asheville-based Mandara Hospitality Group, of restaurateurs Peter and Martha Pollay from local favorite Posana, is behind the two independent restaurants adjacent to Kimpton Hotel Arras opening October 3. Headed by Executive Chef Jordan Arace, Bargello, a Mediterranean restaurant with international influences, will be focused on creating a sense of community around the table, and District 42 will offer craft cocktails and shareable bites.

Among Kimpton Hotel Arras's many standout features, guest amenities include morning coffee and tea service, nightly social hour and convenient mobile check-in. The hotel also provides an artisanal serenity cart, which is available upon request for guest room delivery and filled with everything from books by Asheville authors to lavender sachets and evening cordials. Wellness amenities include a massage room, yoga area, state-of-the-art fitness center and complimentary PUBLIC bikes. As with all Kimpton properties, the hotel welcomes pets of all breeds and sizes and Hotel Arras is partnering with local pet supply store, Patton Avenue Pet Company, for special animal amenities.

The mixed-use building also includes 54 one- and two-bedroom luxury condos ranging in size from 737-2,300 square feet. Ten of the residences will be available for short-term and long-term rentals. For more information on Arras Residences, please visit www.arrasresidences.com.

Kimpton Hotel Arras is currently taking online reservations for rooms starting October 1, 2019. To make a reservation or for more information on Kimpton Hotel Arras, please visit www.hotelarras.com.

ABOUT KIMPTON HOTEL ARRAS

The boutique Kimpton Hotel Arras is a historic transformation of the former BB&T Bank building, Western North Carolina's tallest building and an iconic fixture in the heart of downtown Asheville. The 128 rooms feature a modern mountain motif with custom design elements like wood paneling, wall vinyl reminiscent of mica rock, stone features and signature ironwork that evoke the North Carolina landscape, as well as locally curated artwork representing the eclectic Asheville art community throughout. A laidback-meets-luxe experience, Hotel Arras also offers amenities including a wellness center with a 24-hour fitness space and massage therapy room, 1,875 square feet of event and meeting space and locally-driven, globally-inspired bar and restaurants Bargello and District 42. For more information, visit www.hotelarras.com or call 828.255.0303, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the acknowledged industry pioneer that introduced the boutique hotel concept to the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton operates more than 60 hotels and 70 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up and coming markets in the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. Time and again, Kimpton has demonstrated its commitment to creating spaces and experiences that are centered on its guests. From inspiring design that evokes curiosity to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul, every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered. The Kimpton experience is always meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal.

Kimpton is highly regarded for its workplace culture and has been consistently recognized on the FORTUNE magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. Empowered employees bring to life the heartfelt guest experience that has come to define Kimpton.

In January 2015, Kimpton became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

ABOUT MCKIBBON HOSPITALITY

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, McKibbon Hospitality creates memorable hospitality experiences that inspire brand and property loyalty. It's how we've grown into one of the largest (and most awarded) hotel management companies in the country. We operate hotels for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and other iconic hospitality brands. Our legacy is built on a foundation of integrity, anchored in how we value our guests, treat our associates and partners, and give back to our communities. Visit McKibbon.com to learn more.

ABOUT McKIBBON PLACES

Founded by two brothers in 1926, the McKibbon family business has grown to become an industry leader in hospitality, known for owning, developing, renovating, and managing hotels in partnership with the largest franchisors in the world. As the McKibbon company dedicated to new hotel development and renovations management, we partner with owners, investors, and trusted vendors to build experiences, empower operations, and recognize the true value of every place we create. To date, we've completed dozens of new build projects across numerous premier hotel brands in over 20 cities - and we're just getting started. From the first planning meeting to the ribbon cutting, we're ready to bring your vision to life. For more information, visit McKibbonPlaces.com.

ABOUT MANDARA HOSPITALITY GROUP

Mandara™ Hospitality Group is an Asheville, NC restaurant group co-founded by husband and wife team Peter and Martha Pollay with the purpose of crafting spaces that practice intentional hospitality. They currently own Posana restaurant, a contemporary American restaurant in downtown Asheville, and will be opening Bargello and District 42, located in Kimpton Hotel Arras in late summer 2019. Mandara took root out of an insatiable joy to host, serve and cultivate communities. It is the embodiment of our mantra; local, seasonal and sustainable. To learn more about Mandara, visit https://mandarahospitalitygroup.com/.

