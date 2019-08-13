Highly-Anticipated North American Release Of Tomica Collectible Die-Cast Vehicle Line Hits Walmart Stores Today

"We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring Tomica into North America as we herald the upcoming 50 th anniversary of this global phenomenon and heritage brand of TOMY," states Peter Henseler, President of TOMY International. "Tomica has earned its place as the number-one die-cast vehicle brand in Japan by offering collectors unmatched die-cast quality, detailed designs, working features and a wide range of vehicle makes and models. Echoing these same attributes, the Tomica vehicles will be released as limited editions in North America in staggered waves to enhance collectability."

Having sold more than a half a billion units around the world, Tomica is known for luxury premium design, stylized details and more moveable parts than other die-cast collectibles. Exclusive packaging design along with the company's commitment to introducing new vehicles throughout the year, make this Tomica roll out a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity for avid die-cast collectors.

Tomica is available now in North America with two waves of six vehicles each, featuring a complete line of unique car styles from around the world at a suggested retail price of $4.99 each. To carry the celebration into Tomica's 50th Anniversary year, TOMY plans to release new models and assortments from the Tomica broad range of vehicles into 2020 and well beyond.

About TOMY International

