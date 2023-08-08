Highly Anticipated Verse Immersive Returns to Denver on Aug 25, 2023

Drawing comparisons to Meow Wolf and the Immersive Van Gogh, the show's Producer Ray Kallmeyer is quick to point out how Verse Denver is unique:

"This is NOT like the projectors you see blasting screen savers on the walls of empty warehouses, or the virtual reality demos you see in malls which make your aunt sick!", says Ray, "Our unique augmented reality displays provide transformative and magical experiences which make you the main character in an evolving story! This is a brand new technology unlike anything you've seen before!"

The Grand Opening of Verse Denver on August 25th will showcase the highly acclaimed and sought-after immersive experience: The Unreal Garden, which has captivated audiences around the world. Prepare to be transported to a realm of unimaginable wonder as Verse Immersive takes the Mile-High City on an unforgettable journey like never before.

Verse Denver is perfect for families, art fans, gamers, and anyone who loves immersive experiences. Including artwork by renowned artists Android Jones and Scott Musgrove, the highly anticipated opening follows the milestone of 1 Million Hours Played across the US, a testament to the appeal of the new state-of-the-art entertainment experience offered by Verse Denver.

Verse Denver utilizes cutting edge augmented reality displays which fill the theater with interactive video-game-like worlds and characters while still allowing you to see and interact with your group. Step into alternate realities, explore new worlds, and engage with lifelike characters together.

Verse Denver launches at Southwest Plaza Mall on August 25th, and tickets can be purchased at www.versedenver.com . Don't miss out on your chance to be the first to experience the magic!

Verse Denver is the third and most recent in a chain of successful holographic theaters which brings a new form of first-person entertainment to the Mile High City. Located in the vibrant city of Littleton, Colorado at Southwest Plaza, Verse Denver is the most ambitious in a series of Holographic Theaters that have enjoyed a successful tour of the United States in cities like San Francisco, Orlando, and Chicago.

"You can think of Verse like AMC and you can think of The Unreal Garden and Art of the Future as individual movies like Avatar or Inception," says Ray Kallmeyer. Each Verse location supports multiple experiences simultaneously, and guests can choose their own holographic adventure at the box office.

For more information, contact:

Press Relations

Verse Denver

[email protected]

SOURCE Verse Immersive

