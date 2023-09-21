Highly Anticipated Wines of the World Advent Calendar Returns for the Fifth Year

Limited-Edition Advent Calendar Featuring World-Class Wines from Around the World is Now Available on WSJWine.com

SOUTH NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, everyone's favorite holiday treat — the Wines of the World Advent Calendar — has returned for its fifth season with a unique new design and a variety of sensational wines.

Perfect for gifting wine-loving friends, family, or yourself, the limited-edition advent calendar offers 24 unique generous glassfuls of meticulously sourced wine from around the world. Presented in a festively heartwarming, nostalgic holiday box decorated with intricate touches, it can complement any seasonal decor or act as a conversational centerpiece.

Behind each door sits a glass quarter-bottle (187ml) of fine wine and on day 24, a cheerful celebratory bottle of fine bubbly (200ml). In addition to treasures from Portugal, Argentina, and more, a snapshot of the wines includes:

  • Gold-medal French Cabernet
  • Fresh Sauvignon Blanc
  • Gold-medal Spanish Garnacha
  • Refreshing Spanish Rosado
  • Five-Star Venetian White
  • Stunning Spanish Tempranillo Reserva

The Wines of the World Advent Calendar retails for $149.99, with free shipping, on WSJWine.com. Order by November 20, 2023 for delivery by December 1, 2023.

About Direct Wines, Inc.
Direct Wines, Inc. (Direct Wines) is the leading service provider in the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to work with licensed wineries and retailers to help people discover wines they will really enjoy. Direct Wines provides a range of services to wine retailers including access to national brands such as WSJ Wine and Laithwaites. Services also include marketing planning and execution, logistics support for distribution management, customer service support and regulatory compliance. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. To learn more, visit www.directwinesinc.com.

