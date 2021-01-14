Highly Dutch Expands Product Lineup, Adds Amsterdam Sativa

Amsterdam Sativa has a high potency with a THC level of 17% – 20%. It is organically grown and expertly cured in order to maintain a balanced humidity level to protect the integrity of its terpenes and trichomes. It also features sweet floral flavours with punchy aromas. The buds included in Amsterdam Sativa are carefully selected based on quality to deliver a consistent potency and unique experience in every batch.

The Highly Dutch brand was introduced in May 2020 in response to the growing demand for organic cannabis products across Canada. According to a survey* conducted by IPSOS, over a quarter of Canadian cannabis consumers are now more interested in organic products compared to prior to the pandemic; a trend already identified in previous research that is poised to continue to accelerate as consumers become increasingly aware of the differences between organic and non-organic products.

"Offering both a premium and mainstream brand has allowed us to significantly boost our market penetration. In conjunction with the increased interest in organic products witnessed over the last 9 months*, Highly Dutch is poised for continued growth as we expand its product lineup and distribution," commented Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We also have ambitious plans for our TGOD premium brand with additional product launches this quarter."

The first product launched under the Highly Dutch brand was Rotterdam Indica, a high-THC flower now available in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland. Recently Highly Dutch added Organic Afghan Black, a high-quality hash which is now available in British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, and Newfoundland. Sales of Highly Dutch products have been growing at a rapid pace with over 107,000 units shipped during the fourth quarter.

*The national survey was conducted by IPSOS between September 28 and October 1, 2020, and questions related to organic products were only asked to participants who indicated that they were already using or intended to purchase cannabis products in the near future.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD ) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about future product launches, statements about the potency of specific cannabis strains, statements about the availability of specific products and statements about the future demand for organic products. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

