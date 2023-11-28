Highly experienced CDMO expert Michel Spagnol appointed Chairman of Astraveus

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astraveus SAS ("Astraveus" or the "Company"), the creator of modular, microfluidic cell foundries that transform cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, today announces the appointment of Michel Spagnol as its new Chairman of the Board. Michel joins existing Board members Jérémie Laurent, CEO; Alain Huriez, Director; AdBio Partners; Christian Ulrich, Director, M Ventures; Fiona MacLaughlin, Director, JJDC; and Laurent Higueret, Director, BPI France Large Venture.

Michel, a Stanford PhD graduate, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Astraveus. With over 30 years of international experience in the healthcare industry, Michel's career has demonstrated his ability to successfully lead the transformation of multiple advanced technologies into both industrial and commercial successes. As the former CEO and Chairman of Novasep, an international CDMO group based in France (now part of the Axplora group), he successfully led the restructuring of the Novasep group, increasing its value significantly to €1.5 billion. During his tenure, he grew its gene therapy franchise into a world-renowned CDMO, leading to its divestment to Thermos Ficher Scientific group in 2021, giving him in-depth knowledge of Astraveus' target market. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at Rhodia Pharma Solutions and Shasun. Michel currently serves as Deputy Chairman at Axplora group, and as a Board member and Chairman of the SAB at MVG Group. Additionally, he is the Founder and President of Mifani-Invest, a venture focused on healthcare and digital transformation investments.

Jérémie Laurent, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Astraveus, said: "Michel's leadership will be instrumental as we look to accelerate the development and commercialization of our Lakhesys platform. We believe our microfluidic cell foundries will transform cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and Michel's expertise and track record will help us to successfully bring the benefits of these therapies to patients. We look forward to welcoming and working with him at Astraveus."

Michel Spagnol, newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Astraveus, added: "The groundbreaking Lakhesys platform has great potential for advancing cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and I am thrilled to start working with the team to drive innovation in this field and playing a part in successfully bringing more gene therapies into clinics."

Astraveus is revolutionizing the field of CGT manufacturing with its Lakhesys™ platform, an end-to-end cell foundry that uses deep process optimization and single-use, microfluidic bioprocessors to deliver better results with reduced inputs. By removing the need for large-scale infrastructure, reducing costs and processing time, and overcoming the logistical challenges associated with CGT manufacturing, Astraveus is seeking to considerably widen patient access to these life-changing therapies. The Company recently completed a €16.5 million seed financing to significantly advance the development of its technology and expand the team.

Astraveus is developing the next generation of cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing solutions. Astraveus's cell foundries miniaturize and automate cell and gene therapy manufacturing in a unique, modular, end-to-end, microfluidic solution that mimics the elegance of natural systems. The deep process optimization of the platform enables greater precision and therefore easier replication of optimal manufacturing, delivering better therapies in a more cost- and time-efficient manner, using fewer materials and with reduced environmental impact. With the full potential of cell and gene therapies restricted today by high costs and limited throughput, this transformative solution has the potential to enable a therapeutic revolution at scale, helping to make these lifesaving therapies accessible to the many thousands of patients around the world that need them. Astraveus is a Paris-based company, founded in 2016 by Jérémie Laurent at the St Louis Hospital and is supported by AdBio partners, M Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc, and Bpifrance Large Venture.

Astraveus is a member of the #FrenchTech2030, a program by La French Tech, granting support from high ranking French institutions like the Secrétariat Général Pour l'Investissement, BPIFrance, and for healthcare companies, of the Agence de l'Innovation en Santé. www.astraveus.com

