Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) Market Report 2022: Outsourced High Containment Manufacturing Current and 5 Years Outlook

Highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) are a growing area for pharmaceutical companies.

This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics for high containment manufacturing as well as an outlook on what our survey respondents - all HPAPI manufacturing decision-makers at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like five years from now.



Key statistics include respondents' categorizations of their companies' high containment assets and the proportion of their small molecule portfolio that requires high containment manufacturing, the number of compounds requiring high containment that are in respondents' development pipelines and on the market, which therapeutic areas they are designed to target, and the outsourcing prevalence of each type of high containment asset.

As a drug innovator, discover how industry peers are selecting service providers and which aspects of the manufacturing process have been most challenging. As a CDMO, determine how your capabilities and marketing messaging stack up against what highly potent manufacturing outsourcers regard as important as well as the main reasons CDMOs lose the bid for an HPAPI project.

What you will learn:

Drug Developers:

Gain insight into where the highly potent drug substance industry is heading over the next five years with respect to the outsourcing penetration across different manufacturing activities and types of high containment compounds

Understand the CDMO usage patterns of industry peers to identify whether additional outsourcing advantages can be obtained for your organization

Learn the criteria used by peers to help scientifically and strategically evaluate CDMOs for highly potent drug substance projects

Contract Manufacturers:

Pinpoint which CDMO attributes have led to successful outsourcing relationships, those that have caused service providers to lose bids and what truly drives sponsor satisfaction, then internally assess your company on these metrics

Identify changes in demand for outsourced activities and services in order to prepare for future needs

Better position your company to win business by understanding the dynamics of different buyer groups and developing targeted marketing to speak directly to their unique needs

Major Topics:

Market Dynamics

Outsourcing Practices

Trends, Predictions, Preferences

Study Data

Demographics

Key Topics Covered:



How to Use this Report



Analysis Note: High Containment Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Respondent Demographics and Qualifications

Participant Geography

Participant Company Size

Participant Criteria

Major Sections



Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

High Containment Pipeline and Portfolio

Proportion of Small Molecule Assets that are Highly Potent

Small Molecule Assets

Types of Highly Potent Assets

Highly Potent Product Requirements

Therapeutic Areas Targeted

Dosage Forms

Occupational Exposure Limits

Outsourcing Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourcing Drivers

CDMO Use by Stage

Likelihood of Outsourcing High Containment Manufacturing

Outsourced High Containment Manufacturing Current and 5 Years Out

Highly Potent Assets Outsourced

Highly Potent Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

CDMO Usage Rates for HPAPI

Annual Outsourcing Expenditure

Provider Selection and Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

CDMO Selection Timing

Department Influence on CDMO Selection

Use of Preferred Providers

Top 5 CDMO Selection Attributes

CDMO Satisfaction Drivers

Reasons CDMOs Lose Bids

Trends, Predictions, Preferences

Primary Section Takeaways

Areas of Difficulty

Biggest Outsourcing Challenge - Unprompted

Technology and Infrastructure Investments

Study Data

Likelihood of Outsourcing High Containment Manufacturing

Proportion of Small Molecule Assets that are Highly Potent

Highly Potent Assets Projection

Highly Potent Assets Outsourced

OEL Limit

Highly Potent Classification

Highly Potent Product Requirements

Process Analytical

Highly Potent Dosage Forms

Therapeutic Areas Targeted

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourced High Containment Manufacturing Current and 5 Years Out

Highly Potent Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

CDMO Usage Rates for HPAPI

Use of Preferred Providers

CDMO Use by Stage

CDMO Selection Timing

Importance of Using the Same CDMO for Development and Commercial

CDMO Selection Attributes

CDMO Satisfaction Drivers

Biggest Outsourcing Challenge

Areas of Difficulty

Department Influence on CMO Selection

Technology and Infrastructure Investments

Reasons CDMOs Lose Bids

Annual Outsourcing Expenditure

Demographics

Company Size and Revenue

Office Location

Molecule Involvement and Assets

Decision-making Responsibility

Highly Potent Compounds in Development

Highly Potent Compounds on Market

Involvement by Molecule Type

