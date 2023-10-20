Highly Rated Reno Personal Injury Law Firm

Choosing the right lawyer can make all the difference in the outcome of a personal injury case says Leverty & Associates

RENO, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have suffered an injury at the hands of someone else and are seeking compensation, hiring a successful personal injury attorney is crucial. But how do you choose the right law firm for your case? 

Here are some essential qualifications of highly rated personal injury attorneys:

  • They understand the legal process. The legal process can be complex and confusing, especially for someone who is not familiar with it. A good attorney will be able to explain the process to you and help you navigate it.
  • They are good at gathering evidence. In order to prove your case, you will need medical records, police reports, and witness statements. A good attorney will know how to gather this evidence and will be able to present it in a way that is persuasive to the court.
  • They can negotiate with the insurance company. The insurance company for the person who caused your injuries will likely try to lowball you on a settlement offer. A good attorney will be able to negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf and get you the best possible settlement.
  • They have trial experience. If the insurance company does not offer you a fair settlement, you may need to go to trial. A good attorney will be prepared to go to trial and will fight for your rights.

In addition to these specific benefits, a good attorney can also provide you with emotional support and guidance during a difficult time. They can help you understand your legal options and make sure that you are getting the compensation you deserve.

The attorneys at Leverty & Associates check these important boxes:

  • Experience
  • Knowledge of the law
  • Communication skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Trial experience. 

If you have been injured in an accident, it is important to speak to an attorney as soon as possible to get the compensation you deserve.

"Look for a firm that is both empathetic and transparent, and highly experienced with personal injury cases," says Attorney Patrick Leverty.

About Leverty & Associates

Patrick Leverty, an experienced attorney with almost 20 years of success, focuses on personal injury and insurance bad faith cases. With his specialized knowledge in insurance law and a Master's degree in the field, Mr. Leverty possesses exceptional legal expertise to guide individuals and businesses through insurance-related challenges. He has extensive experience handling personal injury claims, complex tort cases, product liability issues, and class action lawsuits. For a free consultation, contact Leverty & Associates at (775) 322-6636.

