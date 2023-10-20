Highly Rated Reno Personal Injury Law Firm

Choosing the right lawyer can make all the difference in the outcome of a personal injury case says Leverty & Associates

RENO, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have suffered an injury at the hands of someone else and are seeking compensation, hiring a successful personal injury attorney is crucial. But how do you choose the right law firm for your case?

Here are some essential qualifications of highly rated personal injury attorneys:

They understand the legal process . The legal process can be complex and confusing, especially for someone who is not familiar with it. A good attorney will be able to explain the process to you and help you navigate it.

. The legal process can be complex and confusing, especially for someone who is not familiar with it. A good attorney will be able to explain the process to you and help you navigate it. They are good at gathering evidence . In order to prove your case, you will need medical records, police reports, and witness statements. A good attorney will know how to gather this evidence and will be able to present it in a way that is persuasive to the court.

. In order to prove your case, you will need medical records, police reports, and witness statements. A good attorney will know how to gather this evidence and will be able to present it in a way that is persuasive to the court. They can negotiate with the insurance company . The insurance company for the person who caused your injuries will likely try to lowball you on a settlement offer. A good attorney will be able to negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf and get you the best possible settlement.

. The insurance company for the person who caused your injuries will likely try to lowball you on a settlement offer. A good attorney will be able to negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf and get you the best possible settlement. They have trial experience. If the insurance company does not offer you a fair settlement, you may need to go to trial. A good attorney will be prepared to go to trial and will fight for your rights.

In addition to these specific benefits, a good attorney can also provide you with emotional support and guidance during a difficult time. They can help you understand your legal options and make sure that you are getting the compensation you deserve.

The attorneys at Leverty & Associates check these important boxes:

Experience

Knowledge of the law

Communication skills

Negotiation skills

Trial experience.

If you have been injured in an accident, it is important to speak to an attorney as soon as possible to get the compensation you deserve.

"Look for a firm that is both empathetic and transparent, and highly experienced with personal injury cases," says Attorney Patrick Leverty.

About Leverty & Associates

Patrick Leverty, an experienced attorney with almost 20 years of success, focuses on personal injury and insurance bad faith cases. With his specialized knowledge in insurance law and a Master's degree in the field, Mr. Leverty possesses exceptional legal expertise to guide individuals and businesses through insurance-related challenges. He has extensive experience handling personal injury claims, complex tort cases, product liability issues, and class action lawsuits. For a free consultation, contact Leverty & Associates at (775) 322-6636.

