Highly rated Shopify App, Exportly, acquired by ravaani LLC

FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Exportly, a Shopify app in the financial data management niche, by ravaani LLC.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2017, Exportly allows users to export Shopify orders and refunds into popular bookkeeping software such as QuickBooks and Xero. Its ease of use, excellent customer support and competitive pricing have earned the business a five-star rating in the Shopify App Store and a strong foothold in the Shopify financial data management niche.

Harish Sharma, Founder and CEO of ravaani LLC said, "Exportly is an excellent addition to ravaani's receivable and payable solutions. This application has stable revenues over the LTM and great reviews on the Shopify app store. We're very excited about this acquisition and look forward to growing the business further. FE International acted as a trusted partner from day one and was always available to answer questions. They made the whole process straightforward and timely".

Founder of Exportly, Tom Slattery, said, "While building the Exportly App from the ground up over the past few years, I have worked to increase the customer base by keeping the customers happy and anticipating their needs. I am very pleased with the overall process of exiting my business through FE International and would like to work with them again in the future."

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Exportly.

"The business presents a great opportunity for the new owner to take over an established business with substantial cash flow and growth opportunities available to scale the business to new heights," said FE International CEO Thomas Smale.

To discuss other businesses, FE may be representing or to begin a complimentary business valuation, reach out to their team via their website, FEInternational.com .

About Ravaani LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ravaani provides cloud automation solutions for managing payables and receivables. ravaani's platform leverages technologies like data capture, OCR, machine learning, workflow engine, enterprise search and more to orchestrate AP and AR processes. ravaani's dual fluency in accounting and technology enables them to partner with CFO organizations to reduce costs, eliminate errors and speed up business processes. For more information, please reach out to [email protected]

About FE International

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,100 closed transactions.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

