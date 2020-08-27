Highly Realistic Patient Simulator's Coming to Porter and Chester Institute

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter and Chester Institute has purchased 10 High Fidelity Simulators adding additional "hands-on" instruction to students in their Practical Nursing program. The "Nursing Anne Simulator" is a highly realistic patient simulator and is the first of its kind to cover every aspect of nursing education, offering safe and realistic practice on core nursing skills from basic evaluations, to critical thinking, to advanced interventions.

The Nursing Anne Simulator is a modular platform consisting of a variety of accessories and interchangeable parts. For example, learners will be taught how to perform realistic vital sign evaluations with bilateral blood pressures and pulses. With learning objectives at the core of the design, students will experience successes and mistakes while gaining the necessary confidence and critical thinking skills in a safe environment.

Each Connecticut campus; located in Enfield, Hamden, Rocky Hill, Stratford and Waterbury will be outfitted with Nursing Anne Simulators, simulator pads and Laerdal Learning Application (LLEAP) software. Students can expect to start using the mannequins with the fall 2020 term.

The healthcare industry is driving trends and best practices in nursing education to provide nurses who graduate with the skills they need to be ready to practice, create solutions to address the nursing shortage and meet the increasing economic pressures of the industry.

Under the COVID-19 State of Emergency (SOE) in Connecticut, Porter and Chester Institute has transitioned to a blended learning structure with the didactic (lecture) portion of courses offered online and the hands-on lab portion of courses offered in person on campus. Blended learning will continue while the SOE is in effect, including for the fall term, beginning Oct. 19.

For more information regarding Nursing Anne Simulators visit laerdal.com or to learn more about Porter and Chester Institute and the programs offered visit porterchester.edu.

About Porter and Chester Institute: Porter and Chester Institute (PCI), a private sector, post-secondary technical institution with nine campuses throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, featuring eleven different career programs, supports committed students in achieving the technical and professional skills essential for their chosen career through industry-modeled, student-centered education and training. For more information, please visit PCI at www.PorterChester.edu or call (800) 870-6789.

