Highly Regarded CFIUS and Export Controls Attorney Damara Chambers Joins V&E

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Damara Chambers, an internationally-recognized attorney who advises corporate clients on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), export controls and international trade matters, has joined Vinson & Elkins as a partner and will co-lead the firm's National Security Reviews (CFIUS) practice, adding further depth to the practice group.

Based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, Chambers focuses her practice on national security reviews conducted by CFIUS and other agencies, including the Defense Security Service and the Department of Energy in connection with the mitigation of foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI), and the State Department in connection with reviews pursuant to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. She also advises clients on U.S. export controls and economic sanctions compliance requirements affecting goods, technologies and services.

"CFIUS reviews and FOCI mitigation have become increasingly complex and a growing area of concern that affects our mergers and acquisitions and private equity clients," said V&E Managing Partner Scott Wulfe. "Damara is a leading practitioner in this field and her addition enhances our ability to serve clients facing these challenges."

Chambers joins V&E from Covington & Burling, LLP and has nearly 15 years of experience playing a key role consulting and securing regulatory clearance for a wide variety of clients involved in a number of high-profile transactions, and has been involved in negotiating some of the most challenging CFIUS and FOCI mitigation agreements reached with the U.S. government.

She has represented corporate, private equity and government-owned clients from all over the world, including the United States, China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Canada, many European countries, Israel and the United Arab Emirates in transactions spanning a wide range of industries, such as oil and gas, nuclear services, aerospace and defense, engineering and project management, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, telecommunications, cybersecurity, automotive, robotics, maritime transportation and ports.

Chambers also has extensive experience developing and implementing export controls compliance programs, conducting internal investigations and audits of export controls compliance and obtaining U.S. government licensing.

Chambers has been recognized as a leading CFIUS attorney in Chambers USA from 2016 to 2019 and was ranked as a leading CFIUS attorney in Chambers Global in 2018 and 2019. Clients note that she is an "extraordinarily knowledgeable lawyer" and refer to her as "outstanding."

"V&E's thriving corporate and M&A practice, extensive experience with CFIUS and reputation for excellence were particular draws for me," said Chambers. "I am looking forward to working closely with the M&A practice and to taking a lead role in further solidifying V&E's high-quality CFIUS practice as a destination of choice for clients with CFIUS and other U.S. national security regulatory needs."

Chambers graduated cum laude from Georgetown University in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in Foreign Service (International Economics). From 1995 to 2001, Chambers served in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. She served in the prestigious Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, where she was in charge of strategic planning and financial management and later served as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Energy.

While serving in the Navy, Chambers earned a master's degree in International Economic Policy from American University's School of International Service in 1999. She subsequently earned her law degree from Yale Law School in 2004.

"We are pleased to welcome Damara as the firm's newest partner," said Craig Seebald, managing partner of V&E's Washington, D.C. office. "She is an exceptional lawyer who will strengthen our vibrant CFIUS and export controls practices and serve as a valuable resource to the firm and its clients."

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 13 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1.713.758.2079.

SOURCE Vinson & Elkins

Related Links

http://www.velaw.com

