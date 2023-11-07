Highly Sought-After 3D Asset Library, Greyscalegorilla Plus, Now Accessible to Every Creative Professional

Greyscalegorilla

07 Nov, 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyscalegorilla, makers of premium assets and tools for 3D artists, is pleased to announce the availability of their photoreal 3D asset library, Greyscalegorilla Plus, for all major 3D applications. The launch of "Plus for Everyone" marks a significant milestone in the industry, solidifying Greyscalegorilla's position as a leading creator of premium artist-driven 3D assets.

Previously exclusive to Cinema 4D users, Greyscalegorilla Plus is now accessible across all major 3D applications, including Cinema 4D, Blender, Houdini, and Unreal Engine. This expansion allows 3D professionals worldwide to utilize a library of 4,000 high-rez textures, materials, models, HDRIs, and plugins, enabling them to create stunning renders faster than ever.

Greyscalegorilla's mission remains focused: to empower artists to achieve their best work. Nick Campbell, Founder and CEO of Greyscalegorilla, emphasized, "It is all about helping artists. We take immense pride in what we've achieved, and our never ending customer-centric approach underlines our commitment to the community we serve."  Head of Product, Chad Ashley, added,  "It's about delivering the most innovative high-quality materials and assets in the industry. Our curated, design-driven approach is the reason we're the most inspiring asset company out there."

This announcement marks the first step in Greyscalegorilla's journey to universal accessibility for Greyscalegorilla Plus, showcasing their dedication to delivering the highest quality, photorealistic 3D assets while supporting 3D artists' creative endeavors.

Pricing and Availability
Greyscalegorilla Plus memberships are available from Greyscalegorilla. Subscription pricing is offered at $66.00 a month or $468.00 annually, and Greyscalegorilla for Teams volume licenses are offered to studio teams of three or more. See pricing information here.

All Greyscalegorilla tools are backed by our Gorilla Guarantee, ensuring your satisfaction.

About Greyscalegorilla
For over a decade, Greyscalegorilla has been dedicated to making professional-quality 3D renders easy and attainable for any 3D artist. Through Greyscalegorilla Plus, artists have access to the most comprehensive, ever-expanding library of curated materials, HDRIs, models and award-winning plugins. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, our assets are created by a dedicated team of artists who understand the unique needs of our customers and what truly defines excellence in the field.

Media Contact:
Benoit Fortier
Email: [email protected] 

Website:
https://greyscalegorilla.com/

Social Media:
Twitter
Instagram

SOURCE Greyscalegorilla

