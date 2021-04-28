Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Provides more than $397,000 to Area Non-Profits in First Quarter of 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced today that it invested a total of $397,375 in 47 non-profit organizations in Western New York in the first quarter of 2021 for partnerships and sponsorships, supporting and enhancing the community's health and well-being.

Among the organizations benefitting from sponsorship investments between January and April of this year are the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy for MLK, Jr. Park, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (WNY Chapter), Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo, Girls on the Run Buffalo, Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI Buffalo) and WNY Women's Foundation.

These confirmed non-profit sponsorships are in addition to 2021 Blue Fund grants that will be awarded by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in health-focused grants this June. The regional health plan will also invest in partnerships focused on racial and health inequities in both Western New York and Northeastern New York.

"Our company has an 85-year history of investing in organizations that make our region a healthier, more vibrant place to live," said Julie R. Snyder, Vice President, Community Affairs for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. "Supporting community partners so that they can further their impact is part of who we are as a not-for-profit, community-based health plan. We will continue strategically investing in organizations and programs that enhance the health of our entire region."

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's local investments support programs that aim to improve the overall health and well-being of the community, close gaps in health disparities, reduce the prevalence of specific disease states, promote health education and assist communities in recovering and rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last five years, the health plan contributed more than $20 million to more than 900 organizations across Western New York through corporate partnerships and its Blue Fund.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York supports non-profits in its main membership areas of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The non-profit organizations that received community funding from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield during the first quarter, include:

Alright-Knox Art Gallery Art Truck; Alzheimer's Association; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; American Lung Association; Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (MLK, Jr. Park); Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network; Buffalo Prep; Buffalo State College Foundation; Camp Good Days & Special Times; Canisius High School; Central Amherst Little League; Classic Rink; Delaware Soccer Club; ECMC Foundation; Elmwood Village Farmer's Market; FeedMore WNY; Friends for a Better Buffalo; Gardens Buffalo Niagara; Girls on the Run; Hamburg Natural Historical Society; Hertel North Park Little League, Imagine Hamburg: Village Community Market; John R. Oishei Children's Hospital; Junior Achievement; Kaleida Health Foundation; Leadership Buffalo; Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; Lou Gehrig Youth Baseball & Softball; Medaille College; Mel Ott Little League; Mount St. Mary's High School; Nardin Academy; North Tonawanda Babe Ruth Baseball; Orchard Park Little League; Police Athletic League of Buffalo; Sisters Hospital Foundation; St. Francis High School; Susan G. Komen Foundation; The Summit Center; Tonawanda American Little League; Town of Tonawanda Fitness Series; University at Buffalo: Mobile Market Summit; WBFO: Health Desk; WEDI Buffalo; and WNY Women's Foundation.

The health plan is proud to be the Official Health Sponsor for the American Lung Association in New York who will host its annual Fight for Air Climb at Highmark Stadium on May 22.

Organizations interested in learning more about Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's corporate giving should visit bcbswny.com/community. To apply for support visit http://www.bcbswny.com/communitysupport.

About Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is a trade name of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Since 1936, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York has helped millions of people lead healthier lives. Blue Cross Blue Shield offers a full range of insured, self-insured, and government programs and services covering businesses, families, and individuals, as well as dental and vision plans and stop-loss coverage. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield employs more than 1,500 people and serves as a key economic driver in the region. As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield contributes significantly to organizations that strengthen and enrich the health of the community.

For up-to-date news, facts, and information about the company, leadership, and industry, please visit bcbswny.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Blue Fund

Blue Fund, funded solely by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, awards major grants in Western New York, totaling up to $3 million annually, to organizations and initiatives that have a positive impact on key health areas and will demonstrate enhanced measurable outcomes for community health metrics. These include behavioral health, cardiovascular health, health-care workforce development and healthy children. Blue Fund complements Blue Cross Blue Shield's current corporate giving program of partnerships and sponsorships which saw community investments of more than $3 million in Western New York in 2020, bringing the health plans total investment to $6 million annually.

