Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Provides more than $600,000 to Area Non-Profits in First Half of 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced today that it invested a total of $604,225 in 64 non-profit organizations in Western New York in the first half of 2021 for partnerships and sponsorships, supporting and enhancing the community's health and well-being.

In the second quarter, the local health plan contributed $206,850 to 17 local organizations and initiatives to benefit the community, including ATD Buffalo Niagara; Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, Inc.; Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park; Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society, Inc.; Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village; Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association Inc.; Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc.; Burchfield Penney Art Center; Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum; Fitness at Canalside; Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce; Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo; Juneteenth; Junior League of Buffalo; New Directions Youth & Family Services, Inc.; Ramp Global Missions/Project Mona's House; and Sisters Hospital Foundation.

These non-profit sponsorships are in addition to 2021 Blue Fund grants that will be awarded by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield this summer.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's local investments support programs that aim to improve the overall health and well-being of the community, close gaps in health disparities, reduce the prevalence of specific disease states, promote health education and assist communities in recovering and rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last five years, the health plan contributed more than $20 million to more than 900 organizations across Western New York through corporate partnerships and its Blue Fund.

Organizations interested in learning more about Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's corporate giving should visit bcbswny.com/community. To apply for support visit http://www.bcbswny.com/communitysupport.

About Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is a trade name of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Since 1936, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York has helped millions of people lead healthier lives. Blue Cross Blue Shield offers a full range of insured, self-insured, and government programs and services covering businesses, families, and individuals, as well as dental and vision plans and stop-loss coverage. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield employs more than 1,500 people and serves as a key economic driver in the region. As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield contributes significantly to organizations that strengthen and enrich the health of the community.

For up-to-date news, facts, and information about the company, leadership, and industry, please visit bcbswny.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Blue Fund

Blue Fund, funded solely by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, awards major grants in Western New York, totaling up to $3 million annually, to organizations and initiatives that have a positive impact on key health areas and will demonstrate enhanced measurable outcomes for community health metrics. These include behavioral health, cardiovascular health, health-care workforce development and healthy children. Blue Fund complements Blue Cross Blue Shield's current corporate giving program of partnerships and sponsorships which saw community investments of more than $3 million in Western New York in 2020, bringing the health plans total investment to $6 million annually.

