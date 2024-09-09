Highmark First to Cover AppliedVR's Flagship VR Device for Chronic Low Back Pain Treatment

FDA-authorized RelieVRx now a covered treatment for Highmark's commercial members experiencing chronic low back pain (CLBP)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppliedVR , a pioneer in immersive therapeutics (ITx) advancing virtual reality-based medicine, announced today that Highmark, a leading commercial health insurance plan based in Pittsburgh, PA, will now cover RelieVRx , AppliedVR's FDA-authorized device for chronic low back pain (CLBP). This landmark decision makes RelieVRx accessible as a covered therapeutic to more than four million Highmark members across its commercial lines of business.

RelieVRx offers a fully immersive virtual reality (VR) experience designed to empower individuals with skills for managing CLBP. It serves as a cost-effective, non-pharmacologic adjunctive therapy clinically proven to significantly reduce pain intensity and interference across sociodemographic groups .

Patients using RelieVRx undergo a 56-session, multimodal program, featuring daily VR sessions that address the bio-psycho-social aspects of pain. RelieVRx is self-administered by patients in their own homes and has an easy-to-use interface. In clinical testing, RelieVRx usability ratings were consistently high (A+), which was largely consistent across subgroups.1

Highmark's decision to cover RelieVRx follows a thorough evaluation of AppliedVR's extensive clinical studies, including a large study with more than 1,000 participants that found RelieVRx can have a clinically meaningful impact on reducing pain intensity and interference. Eligible commercial members aged 18 and older diagnosed with moderate to severe CLBP can now obtain a prescription for RelieVRx from their healthcare provider without prior authorization.

"We are committed to leveraging technology to enhance health outcomes while reducing costs," said Matt Fickie, Senior Medical Director for Highmark. "RelieVRx from AppliedVR provides our members suffering from chronic low back pain a scientifically backed, in-home immersive non-opioid treatment option."

Chronic pain imposes a significant economic burden on the U.S., estimated at $635 billion annually , and is a primary driver of the opioid crisis. More than 72 million Americans suffer from CLBP, which also is a leading cause of disability.

"Every individual battling CLBP deserves access to noninvasive, drug-free options that empower them to self-manage their pain. Highmark's forward-thinking approach recognizes the promise of immersive therapeutics, and we are grateful for their collaboration," said Matthew Stoudt, Co-founder and CEO of AppliedVR. "RelieVRx is based on decades of clinical evidence demonstrating the transformative potential of immersive therapeutics to reshape the body's response to pain, and we are committed to building an even greater body of evidence that continues to set the industry standard."

While Highmark becomes the first commercial health plan to adopt coverage for RelieVRx, AppliedVR has experienced significant momentum with payers over the last year:

RelieVRx previously received a unique code and final pricing determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

RelieVRx was added to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalogue for Medical Supply Chain (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), allowing government customers to make streamlined purchases. RelieVRx is now available nationwide and is currently used in more than 40 Veterans Affairs (VA) sites.

VA Immersive, a division of Veterans Health Administration (VHA), extended its contract with AppliedVR to facilitate accelerated uptake.

AppliedVR also recently expanded into the Worker's Compensation market.

About AppliedVR

AppliedVR is creating a new reality in healthcare. AVR is pioneering immersive therapeutics (ITx), a new category of medicine, to treat intractable health conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. Today, AppliedVR's treatments represent a robust approach to chronic lower back pain (CLBP) that empowers patients with an intuitive device they can self-manage at home. For more information, visit www.appliedvr.io .

1 Research indicated some slight differences among race/ethnicity.

