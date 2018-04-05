Highmark Health Grants $25 Million to Penn State Health to Advance Cancer Research and Innovative Therapies

In December 2017, Highmark Health and Penn State Health announced a long-term partnership that includes a $1 billion joint investment to develop a high-value, community-based health care network designed to expand local access to primary and specialty care and enhance collaboration with community physicians.

"As we said last year, we believe very strongly in the team at Penn State and the clinical expertise at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center," said David Holmberg, president and CEO, Highmark Health. "Today, through this $25 million investment in Penn State Cancer Institute, we are affirming our commitment to a collaboration between the two strongest health care brands in Pennsylvania who share a passion for providing our members and patients with unsurpassed service and quality."

Highmark's latest $25 million grant will allow the Cancer Institute to make immediate investments in research operations and transformative science. An area of emphasis will be developing research laboratory services through new shared scientific resources, which will be available to all Cancer Institute members. Examples include an Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion laboratory—where the effects of potential new drugs can be studied—and a developmental therapeutics laboratory to develop and manage Phase 1 clinical trials.

"Penn State College of Medicine has a rich history in cancer research, from our work decades ago that contributed to the development of the world's first cervical cancer vaccine to the many vital studies underway today that are helping us to understand how different cancers form, spread and can be effectively prevented and treated," said Dr. A. Craig Hillemeier, dean, Penn State College of Medicine; chief executive officer, Penn State Health; and senior vice president for health affairs, Penn State. "This grant is a demonstration of Highmark's confidence in our ability to continue to advance discoveries that improve the lives of people with cancer."

Based on the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus, Penn State Cancer Institute is the region's leading cancer care provider. Clinical services are offered in Hershey and at two other locations in central Pennsylvania—State College, Pa., through a partnership with Mount Nittany Health, and Reading, Pa., at Penn State Health St. Joseph. With a research presence in Hershey and at the University Park campus, the Cancer Institute is the centerpiece of Penn State's commitment to discoveries that will lead to the prevention, treatment and cures for cancer.

"Penn State is among the leading research universities in the world, and we are committed to using that work to improve the lives of people across the region who are suffering from chronic and life-threatening conditions," said Penn State President Eric Barron. "We are very grateful that Highmark is partnering with us in the fight to conquer cancer and to invest in the future of health care."

One of Penn State Cancer Institute's greatest needs is recruiting highly trained personnel to assist in project management and protocol development for translational research and clinical trials. The grant funds also will support clinical researchers developing investigator-initiated trials, enabling "Highmark Scholars" to bring their research ideas into the clinic. This will allow people with cancer in central Pennsylvania, including Highmark members, the opportunity to take part in original clinical trials without traveling far from home.

"This grant will help us continue to pursue the best scientists in the world to be part of the Penn State Cancer Institute team," said Dr. Raymond J. Hohl, director, Penn State Cancer Institute. "This means we improve our knowledge about the disease, and that ultimately benefits our patients."

The grant announcement follows other recent developments that demonstrate Penn State Health's leadership in providing comprehensive cancer care in central Pennsylvania. Yesterday (April 4), Penn State Health St. Joseph announced the expansion of its Medical Office Building in Bern Township to incorporate a new linear accelerator to treat solid tumor cancers. On April 2, Penn State Health announced development of a new Department of Radiation Oncology at Penn State College of Medicine, a move also designed to enhance recruitment of the best minds in cancer treatment and research, and trainees that will become tomorrow's cancer care providers.

"I am so pleased that Highmark is part of this innovative provider-payor collaboration, which is going to change and improve lives," said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president, Highmark Inc. "This type of financial commitment also provides significant stability for Penn State Cancer Institute and helps ensure that our members and everyone in the community will continue to have access to high-quality, affordable care."

Rice also said keeping cancer care for patients close to their home, families and support system can't be emphasized enough. She added that it is one of the great benefits of these types of provider partnerships that have resulted from the Highmark and Penn State collaboration.

About Highmark Inc.

Highmark Inc. and its health insurance subsidiaries and affiliates collectively are among the 10 largest health insurers in the United States and comprise the fourth-largest Blue Cross and Blue Shield-affiliated organization. Highmark and its diversified businesses and affiliates operate health insurance plans in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia that serve 5 million members and hundreds of thousands of additional members through the Blue Card program. Its diversified businesses—United Concordia Dental, the sixth largest dental plan in the world and stop-loss provider HM Insurance Group—serve group customer and individual needs across the United States. Highmark also maintains controlling ownership interest in Visionworks, the largest U.S.-owned and operated optical company, and a minority interest in Davis Vision-Superior Vision, one of the largest managed vision care providers in the U.S. Highmark is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. For more information, visit www.highmark.com.

About Penn State Health

Penn State Health is a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across 29 counties in central Pennsylvania. It employs more than 13,000 people systemwide.

The system includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children's Hospital, and Penn State Cancer Institute based in Hershey, Pa.; Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.; and more than 1,400 physicians and direct care providers at 119 medical office locations. Additionally, the system jointly operates various health care providers, including Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center, Hershey Endoscopy Center, Horizon Home Healthcare and Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute.

Penn State Health shares an integrated strategic plan and operations with Penn State College of Medicine, the University's medical school. With campuses in State College and Hershey, Pa., the College of Medicine boasts a portfolio of more than $100 million in funded research and more than 1,700 students and trainees in medicine, nursing, other health professions and biomedical research.

