Highmark Health Introduces Lumevity as New Business Focused on Organizational Transformation

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced the launch of Lumevity, a new, wholly owned subsidiary designed to free people and organizations to fulfill their purpose. Lumevity helps businesses to achieve large-scale transformation by eliminating inefficiencies, creating new revenue opportunities, enabling employees to do innovative work, and delivering enhanced outcomes for customers.

Using a holistic and scalable approach, Lumevity creates an ecosystem where driving financial results and engaging employees are linked. Services include strategies for organizational effectiveness; automation solutions to handle repetitive tasks; agile approaches to break down complex problems into simple pieces; on-site and virtual ideation solutions to engage employees and gather ideas; readiness and adoption strategies to drive change management; and employee outreach to build a community mindset around transformation. Lumevity is seeking partner organizations whose future is tied to maximizing human capital, but are currently burdened with complex, unclear or clunky processes, structures and technology

"Lumevity is born from Highmark Health's success in organizational effectiveness, digital transformation and change management across its diverse portfolio of businesses," said Larry Kleinman, executive vice president, chief human resources officer, Highmark Health, and co-founder, board chair, Lumevity. "When guiding clients inside the health care industry and beyond, Lumevity will use the same principles to improve customer experience, boost employee engagement, free up resources and drive profit margins."

By applying these processes to its own businesses, Highmark Health has achieved nearly $500 million of direct bottom-line impact over the course of 3 years, and 8 million employee hours freed annually for more meaningful work.

As a national blended health organization, Highmark Health invests to meet the needs of customers and strategically aligns with industry innovators and leaders who share its focus on delivering high-quality outcomes and an exceptional customer experience. Through Lumevity, Highmark Health has identified an opportunity to grow its diverse portfolios of business by scaling up its industry-leading processes and assisting other national leaders in achieving organizational transformation.

"Growth helps Highmark Health to maintain its position as a national leader among Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans, strengthens its ability to shape care locally and invest in the Living Health model, and improves cost competitiveness," said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president, Highmark Inc., and chief growth officer. "Lumevity is one of several key growth drivers, which translates to better care, lower cost, and greater access for Highmark Health's members and patients."

Highmark Health announced earlier this month it is seeking state regulatory approval to purchase the remaining 50 percent of Gateway Health. In February 2021, Highmark Inc. completed its affiliation with HealthNow New York Inc., now branded as Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 35,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to more than 6 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network comprised of thirteen hospitals, more than 2,500 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. HM Health Solutions is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

About Lumevity

Lumevity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, helps companies transform in ways that drive direct financial benefits while improving quality and increasing employee engagement. Lumevity partners with companies to drive transformation quickly and effectively with ready-to-deploy, integrated capabilities centering on organization effectiveness, automation solutions, agile approaches, ideation solutions, readiness and adoption, and employee activation. Lumevity fills capability and capacity gaps quickly to get its partners on the path to eliminating inefficiencies, creating new revenue opportunities, inspiring and enabling teams to do innovative work, and delivering enhanced outcomes for customers. To learn more, visit www.lumevity.com.

SOURCE Highmark Health and Lumevity