Highmark Health releases initial clinical outcomes from Mental Well-Being powered by Spring Health

Members achieved remission of symptoms 3 times faster than national average, 4 out of 5 users engaged in mental health care for the first time in over a year

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced initial results of Mental Well-Being powered by Spring Health, delivering significant improvements in mental health care access, member engagement, and clinical outcomes.

The program, which launched to 2.3 million eligible Highmark health plan members in January 2024, showed members with moderate to severe depression symptoms achieving remission three times faster than the national average. Details and key highlights from the first six months of data include:

Highmark Health releases initial outcomes from Mental Well-Being powered by Spring Health

Rapid Remission: Members experiencing moderate to severe depression and anxiety are achieving remission faster. With Mental Well-Being, the average time to remission for depression is 32.6 days (3.3 sessions) and 42 days (3.8 sessions) for anxiety, compared to a national average of 3 to 6 months. 1

Members experiencing moderate to severe depression and anxiety are achieving remission faster. With Mental Well-Being, the average time to remission for depression is 32.6 days (3.3 sessions) and 42 days (3.8 sessions) for anxiety, compared to a national average of 3 to 6 months. Better Access: Members can expect to receive an appointment in 5 days or less, with a current average of 1.3 days to appointment. In the United States , the median wait time for an in-person mental health appointment is 67 days. The median wait time for a telepsychiatry appointment is 43 days. 2

Members can expect to receive an appointment in 5 days or less, with a current average of 1.3 days to appointment. In , the median wait time for an in-person mental health appointment is 67 days. The median wait time for a telepsychiatry appointment is 43 days. Addressing Stigma: 80 percent of Mental Well-Being users were engaging in mental health services for the first time in at least 18 months, based on member claims data reviewed between 2023 and 2024.

80 percent of Mental Well-Being users were engaging in mental health services for the first time in at least 18 months, based on member claims data reviewed between 2023 and 2024. Ease of Use: 77 percent of members reported Mental Well-Being was easy to use, exceeding a 70 percent target.

77 percent of members reported Mental Well-Being was easy to use, exceeding a 70 percent target. Crisis Intervention: Through Mental Well-Being's evidence-based screening process to identify risk of suicide or self-harm, Highmark Health and Spring Health were able to help members with a detailed plan of self-harm to accept immediate interventional care. The needs of these members may have otherwise gone unnoticed had they not engaged proactively with the digital resource.

Through Mental Well-Being's evidence-based screening process to identify risk of suicide or self-harm, Highmark Health and Spring Health were able to help members with a detailed plan of self-harm to accept immediate interventional care. The needs of these members may have otherwise gone unnoticed had they not engaged proactively with the digital resource. Reduction in Symptoms: Prior to their initial appointments, 97 percent of members completed a Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) for depression and 92 percent of members completed a Generalized Anxiety Disorder Assessment (GAD-7), exceeding the target completion rate of 80 percent. Following an average of less than 4 sessions, members' PHQ-9 scores improved by an average of 39 percent and GAD-7 scores improved by an average of 26.5 percent.

For Highmark members ages 6 and older, Mental Well-Being provides personalized behavioral health treatment that spans from daily wellness support to deeper clinical care, including therapy, medication management, and 24/7 crisis support. Appointments offered in Mental Well-Being are available in-person or virtually, based on members' preferences and needs.

"Mental Well-Being is making mental health care more accessible than ever for Highmark's members," said Tony Farah, MD, executive vice president, chief medical and clinical transformation officer at Highmark Health. "Most importantly, this program is tangibly improving members' mental health status, delivering the right care at the right time, and helping members when they need it most–during times of moderate to severe symptoms or when in crisis."

Highmark Health is committed to expanding access to Mental Well-Being in 2025. In January 2025, an employee assistance program (EAP) will be added to the platform, offering employer-sponsored therapy sessions, work-life balance tools and leader support resources. Also in January 2025, Mental Well-Being will become available to members enrolled in Pennsylvania Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Enhancements to Mental Well-Being's substance use disorder (SUD) treatment capabilities are expected later in 2025 to reach members with higher acuity needs.

"We're thrilled to see the initial clinical outcomes from Mental Well-Being," said Mill Brown, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Spring Health. "Through Spring Health's proprietary Precision Mental Health services, we can match each member to the right provider and the right treatment, while delivering faster access, better outcomes and safer care with our universal safety screening and 24/7 crisis support. It's clear Mental Well-Being is successfully helping many Highmark members through their mental healthcare journey, and we look forward to our continued collaboration."

If you or a loved one is in immediate emotional distress, consider calling or texting 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 44,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 6.9 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org .

1 According to available research, the average time to achieve remission with treatment for moderate to severe depression is typically between 3 and 6 months; however, this can vary depending on the individual, treatment approach, and severity of depression, with some individuals seeing noticeable improvement within a few weeks while others may require longer durations of treatment to reach full remission.

Prospective study of antidepressant treatment of psychiatric patients with depressive disorders: treatment adequacy and outcomes. von Knorring, J, Baryshnikov, I, Isometsa, E, BMC Psychiatry , 23, Article No: 888 (2023)

2 Low availability, long wait times, and high geographic disparity of psychiatric outpatient care in the US. Sun, C.-F., Correll, C. U., Trestman, R. L., Lin, Y., Xie, H., Hankey, M. S., … Lipphard, L. E. (2023). General Hospital Psychiatry , 75, 104-111.

SOURCE Highmark Health