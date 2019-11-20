Highmark Health's VITAL Innovation Platform is testing the benefits of Moving Analytics' virtual cardiac rehabilitation program

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health announced today that through its VITAL Innovation Platform, it is testing Moving Analytics' MOVN virtual cardiac rehabilitation solution for delivering cardiac rehab remotely to patients with heart disease.

"In support of Highmark Health's mission to create a remarkable health experience, freeing people to be their best, VITAL continues to focus on major diseases and early-stage FDA-approved health innovations that show promise for improved diagnosis, treatment and return to better health," said Anil Singh, MD, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and VITAL medical advisor. "By testing MOVN, we're studying a new cardiac rehabilitation delivery system that could significantly benefit our patients and the millions of Americans living with heart diseases."

MOVN is a virtual cardiac rehabilitation and care management program for patients with coronary disease, valve disease, or heart failure, or patients who have undergone a cardiac surgical procedure. It combines evidence-based guidelines, behavioral science, remote monitoring and health coaching to engage patients, encourage adoption of healthy lifestyles, and improve cardiovascular outcomes. Among its features are personalized treatment plans, a care management team, and a digital app equipped with user-friendly tools and trackers.

"We are very excited to undergo validation of the MOVN solution by Highmark Health, as it is the first time that a major health system in the U.S. is reimbursing for and evaluating the cost effectiveness of a commercial home-based cardiac rehab program," said Ade Adesanya, president of Moving Analytics.

According to the CDC, 735,000 Americans annually suffer from heart attacks alone and are referred for cardiac rehabilitation. But only about 15 percent1 of the patients eligible for cardiac rehabilitation utilize the services. Yet patients who do attend rehabilitation are 252 percent less likely to be readmitted to the hospital in the 12 months following the event, and they experience better survival. The MOVN platform provides unfettered access to cardiac rehabilitation 24x7, at the patient's convenience on any IOS or Android device.

"We welcome the opportunity to test MOVN within AHN's Cardiovascular Institute through the VITAL test-and-learn platform," said principal investigator Srinivas Murali, MD, chairman of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine and co-chairman of the AHN Cardiovascular Institute. "Because of the general underutilization of cardiac rehabilitation in the United States, new patient-centered delivery strategies are urgently needed to increase uptake by patients from home—or wherever it's convenient for them—enabling patients to realize the many clinical benefits, including fewer hospitalizations, improved exercise capacity and return to a better quality of life."

VITAL is testing MOVN through April of 2021 among patients discharged from the Allegheny Health Network with heart conditions requiring rehabilitation.

"The timing of Highmark Health's collaboration with Moving Analytics is strategic given the recent position statement by the American College of Cardiology3 supporting home-based cardiac rehab as an effective option for low-moderate risk patients," said Harsh Vathsangam, CEO of Moving Analytics. "Their position statement also highlights lack of reimbursement as the biggest barrier preventing providers to adopt home rehab. The testing results produced by VITAL could be pivotal in helping to achieve more widespread reimbursement and utilization."

Added Shuo Qiao, co-founder, Moving Analytics, "VITAL provides us with a robust, integrated claims and clinical environment upon which we can further demonstrate MOVN's ability to deliver an outstanding experience to patients while achieving fewer readmissions, better prevention of recurrent cardiac episodes and lower health care costs."

1,3 Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation, AACVPR/AHA/ACC Scientific Statement, Randal J. Thomas, MD, MAACVPR, FAHA,FACC, Chair, et.al., Circulation, October 9, 2019, e69-e89.

2 Participation in Cardiac Rehabilitation, Readmissions, and Death After Acute Myocardial Infraction, Shannon M. Dunlay, MD,MS, et.al., The American Journal of Medicine, June, 2014, 538-545.

About Highmark Health's VITAL Innovation Platform

New FDA-approved health care innovations can change the course of a patient's diagnosis, or life. But many aren't adopted because payers and providers are awaiting more data. VITAL facilitates real-world testing of early-stage health innovations, producing real-world evidence related to patient experience, care, and cost outcomes. These findings may accelerate an innovation's coverage and utilization by health plans and care delivery systems, impacting patients faster and supporting swifter marketplace adoption. The unique VITAL Innovation Platform leverages Highmark Health's scale as the nation's second largest integrated delivery and financing system. To learn more, please visit https://vitalinnovation.com.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based company, is the lead company in an enterprise that employs more than 35,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country and is the second largest integrated health care delivery and financing network in the nation based on revenue. Highmark Health is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to more than 4.4 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses that include United Concordia Companies, and HM Insurance Group. Allegheny Health Network is the parent company of an integrated delivery network that includes eight hospitals, more than 2,300 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. HM Health Solutions focuses on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org .

About Moving Analytics

Moving Analytics is the leading provider of digital cardiac rehabilitation and post-acute care management programs and is based in Los Angeles, CA. Its programs combine evidence-based guidelines, behavioral science, remote monitoring and a tele-health provider network to empower patients in their recovery. Moving Analytics' programs are developed in collaboration with Stanford University and are based on 20+ years of research in chronic disease management. Moving Analytics' investors include OCA Ventures, Tsingyuan Ventures, HealthX Ventures, Launchpad Digital Health, Harlem Capital and Impact Engine. To learn more visit www.movinganalytics.com.

