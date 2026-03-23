Highmark Names Victor Fields President and CEO of Highmark Wholecare

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Inc., one of the nation's largest health insurers with more than seven million members, today announced the appointment of Victor Fields as president and CEO of Highmark Wholecare. Highmark Wholecare, a leading Medicaid and Medicare insurer, is a community-based, mission-driven health care organization that cares for Pennsylvanians with the greatest need. Ellen Duffield, who has led the organization since 2021, is retiring effective June 1.

In his new role, Fields, a seasoned health care executive with a career focused on strategic leadership and health equity, will lead Highmark Wholecare in its mission to deliver comprehensive, integrated care and services to its 320,000 members. He will be responsible for the overall performance of the organization, including growth, quality of care and service. Additionally, he is accountable for establishing and maintaining strategic relationships within Pennsylvania, including state agencies, key health systems and providers, vendors and community organizations.

"We're excited to welcome Victor to Highmark Wholecare," said Tom Doran, president, Highmark Health Plan. "His extensive leadership experience, coupled with his deep understanding of population health, financial acumen, and dedication to health equity, makes him the ideal leader to guide the health plan into its next chapter of growth and innovation. Victor's vision aligns with our commitment to serving our communities and improving the lives of our members. His deep understanding of Medicaid across multiple disciplines will serve the organization well as we navigate upcoming change in the federal program."

Fields' experience includes a proven track record of driving organizational growth, operational excellence and financial stability within complex health care systems. Most recently, he served as Health Plan CEO for UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Minnesota, where he spearheaded the launch of a new entrant into the Medicaid, D-SNP and Affordable Care Act exchange marketplace. His tenure was marked by a strong commitment to addressing health disparities and sustained growth.

Fields' career includes significant leadership roles at HSC Health Care System, where he served as CEO of Health Services for Children with Special Needs and earlier as EVP/CFO for the entire system.

Fields graduated from Florida A&M University with continuing professional development at the Northwestern Kellogg School of Management. He is actively involved in numerous community organizations, including Catholic Charities and Special Olympics.

About Highmark Wholecare

We believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, we are coordinating health care that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health but also delivers whole person care. Our team members are helping to drive this new kind of health care for our 320,000 Medicaid and Medicare members in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. We are also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

SOURCE Highmark Inc.