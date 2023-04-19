HIGHMARK WHOLECARE $614,000 GRANT ESTABLISHES TRANSFORMATIVE INGLIS INNOVATION CENTER IN SOUTHWESTERN PA

Collaboration with Inglis improves local resources, services, and programming for people with disabilities

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A $614,000 grant from Highmark Wholecare, a Pittsburgh-based managed care organization, will establish the transformative Inglis Innovation Center Pittsburgh in the Bellevue neighborhood on the city's northside. Collaborating with Inglis, a nearly 150-year-old Philadelphia-based industry leader in disability services, will provide increased and improved services, resources, and programming for people with disabilities.

The Inglis Innovation Center Pittsburgh (IICP) will be housed at Allegheny Health Network Suburban, a former hospital that has been repurposed to support innovation and community health. IICP will include three programs: Inglis Assistive Tech Solutions, the Inglis Impact Accelerator, and a 3D printing research and development lab.

"Highmark Wholecare believes that helping people lead their best lives means going beyond traditional doctors and medicine to care for the whole person," said Ellen Duffield, President and CEO, Highmark Wholecare. "Through our investment in Inglis Innovation Center Pittsburgh, we are delivering on our whole care mission for people with disabilities in western Pennsylvania and beyond. We are excited to bring to the region Inglis' expertise and proven track record of success."

For decades, Inglis has provided services and programs designed to enable people with physical disabilities to enjoy life with the greatest amount of independence and mobility. The three areas of initial emphasis at the Inglis Innovation Center Pittsburgh are focused on technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation to advance accessibility, inclusivity, and independence:

Inglis Assistive Tech Solutions – specialized, goals-based assistive technology (AT) device assessment, acquisition, education, and support

– specialized, goals-based assistive technology (AT) device assessment, acquisition, education, and support Inglis Impact Accelerator – seeks to create a more accessible, inclusive world by investing in and supporting entrepreneurs from within – and as allies to – the disability community with disruptive ideas and business ventures

– seeks to create a more accessible, inclusive world by investing in and supporting entrepreneurs from within – and as allies to – the disability community with disruptive ideas and business ventures 3D Printing Research & Development – design, development and training on custom 3D-printed solutions for the disability community, as well as research, trials, testing and piloting new and existing technology for disability and aging populations with a variety of partners

"Inglis is excited to expand its services to western Pennsylvania," said Dyann Roth, Inglis President & CEO. "With nearly 150 years of disability support, experience, and knowledge – including five decades working with people living in the community, we look forward to increasing opportunities and programming that will enhance independence for people with disabilities as well as older adults throughout the Commonwealth. We are so pleased to not only be opening the Inglis Innovation Center Pittsburgh in summer 2023, but to also be collaborating with Highmark Wholecare to support these important initiatives."

Highmark Wholecare serves more than 420,000 Pennsylvanians through its leading Medicaid and Medicare plans. Inglis' mission is to enable people with disabilities, and those who care for them, to achieve their goals and live life to the fullest. Currently, Inglis supports more than 2,500 individuals and organizations each year in Pennsylvania.

About Highmark Wholecare

We believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, we are coordinating health care that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our team members are helping to drive this new kind of health care for our 420,000 Medicaid and Medicare members in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. We are also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

About Inglis

Founded in 1877, Inglis enables people with disabilities, and those who care for them, to achieve their goals and live life to the fullest. Inglis serves more than 2500 people daily throughout the Commonwealth including a longstanding focus in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Inglis Housing Corporation is the largest private developer of independent, accessible, and affordable housing in the region. Through Inglis Community Services, Inglis supports independent, community living through innovative day programming, assistive technology, home modifications, supported employment services, certified peer support, and more. In addition, Inglis provides long-term, residential living at Inglis House for adults with significant physical disabilities and complex healthcare needs.

