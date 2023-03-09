HIGHMARK WHOLECARE WINS SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD AT 17TH ANNUAL STEVIE® AWARDS FOR SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE

Highmark Wholecare captures top prize in Government Products category

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Wholecare won a Gold Stevie Award in the category of Government Products Sales Team of the Year at the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. A Gold Stevie Award is the highest recognition an individual or organization can receive in the awards competition.

Members of the Highmark Wholecare sales team at The Stevie Awards gala event on March 3, 2023. Gold 2023 Stevie Winner for Sales and Customer Service

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 3 during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world. More than 2,300 nominations from 49 nations and territories, submitted by organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"Highmark Wholecare is thrilled and honored to receive the 2023 Gold Stevie Award for Government Products Sales Team of the Year," said Brian Corrigan, sales director, Highmark Wholecare. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone within our sales organization and the strong support we receive from our executive leadership team. Highmark Wholecare is a community-based health care organization that enhances the lives of the community members we serve on a daily basis. As a sales team, we are thankful for the role that we play in helping others."

The sales team promotes and sells Highmark Wholecare's Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs products. Accomplishments from this past annual election period, include almost doubling year-over-year production, which allowed Highmark Wholecare to maintain the top market share position in Pennsylvania. The team also doubled its year-over-year attendance at community events and launched a new field sales initiative that included conducting private and public seminars, state-wide dental tours and partnering with county housing authorities.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations," said Maggie Miller, president, Stevie Awards. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

About Highmark Wholecare

We believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, we are coordinating health care that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our team members are helping to drive this new kind of health care for our 410,000 Medicaid and Medicare members in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. We are also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

