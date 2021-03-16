Highmetric Recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year

Highmetric is honored to be ServiceNow's Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. Tweet this

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have successfully contributed to ServiceNow's growth through transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. The awards are based on partner performance in 2020 and evaluate a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skills growth as well as business innovation or transformation. The awards were presented at ServiceNow's Americas Digital Partner Awards event on February 25.

Highmetric has worked with many of the world's leading brands to transform their customer service and deliver stronger growth using the Now Platform. Its expertise in CSM forms an integral part of the company's comprehensive Enterprise Service Management (ESM) practice. Its team of ESM practitioners is driving digital transformation for clients across a range of dynamic sectors, including financial services, healthcare, digital media, utilities, managed service providers and public sector agencies.

Highmetric is a ServiceNow Elite Partner which grants it access to increased resources. The company provides consulting, professional and managed services across Enterprise Service Management, Identity Governance, Cloud Operations, DevOps and Software Development. Highmetric's flexible delivery models provide 24-7 support to clients regardless of their location, and have been deployed on more than 3000 client projects worldwide over the past twenty years.

ServiceNow last year empowered its global partner ecosystem to grow and accelerate customers' digital transformation journeys as companies adjust to the way we will work in the future. Through new programs, partners are better positioned to grow their ServiceNow practices and managed services offerings, and deliver greater value to customers.

About Highmetric

Highmetric (formerly Column Technologies & Highmetric) is a leading global technology strategy, design and enterprise operations partner to public and private sector clients. The company has more than twenty years' experience in Enterprise Service Management, Identity Governance, Cloud Operations, DevOps, Software Development and Managed Services. It's team of over 600 skilled problem-solvers works to deliver on technology's promise to connect people, enhance experiences, accelerate innovation and drive growth. The company holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, collaborating to create solutions that are fit for purpose and fit for growth.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Juliette Bogus

B Squared on behalf of Highmetric

Tel: +410.980.5687

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Highmetric

Related Links

highmetric.com

