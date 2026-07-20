HighPoint Exterior Home Services Announces Partnership with Five Points Roofing Company, Further Expanding Leadership Position in Southeast

Founded by Logan Hughes in 2010, Five Points specializes in roof replacement and restoration services, delivering turnkey insurance claims management as well as flexible retail solutions. Mr. Hughes is supported by a strong, experienced management team led by President Matt Wilson, VP of Business Development Clay Watson, Chief of Staff Jennifer George, and Controller Lacey Baxter. With deep community ties and the collective dedication of the management team, Five Points has developed an exceptional reputation for continuously delivering the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer service.

"HighPoint truly appreciates what it takes to build a trusted local brand and the value it brings to a community and a company alike," said Logan Hughes, Founder of Five Points. "The cultural alignment and shared values between Five Points and HighPoint will make this a great partnership and enable our team to continue improving the tremendous experience that our customers have come to expect from Five Points."

"Logan, Matt, Clay, Jennifer, and Lacey have built a phenomenal business and are the embodiment of a local brand that focuses intensely on serving the best interests of its community," said Brant Wilczek, Managing Director of Lake Street Cap. "We are thrilled to partner with the Five Points team as they continue their rich 15+ year history while building upon the Hughes family's long-standing presence and involvement in the community. The resources that HighPoint brings to bear will help to further strengthen the Five Points foundation, enabling the Company to serve more customers across the state of Tennessee."

"HighPoint's alignment with our management team's vision for the future made it clear that Five Points would be an excellent fit," said Matt Wilson, President of Five Points. "Five Points brings substantial brand value and technical expertise in a highly active roofing market, which will be a key component of HighPoint's growth plan."

"We're excited about the partnership and support that HighPoint will offer to Five Points," said Clay Watson, VP of Business Development of Five Points. "The industry experience and expertise HighPoint and Lake Street Cap bring to the table will enable our team to accelerate expansion of the Five Points brand across Tennessee, allowing more customers and local communities to experience our tradition of providing the highest quality of service."

"We believe the Southeastern United States is a highly attractive market for the residential roofing sector, and we've been hard at work looking for partnership opportunities that enable HighPoint to capture a larger share of that market," said Justin Terzo, Managing Partner of Lake Street Cap. "We were lucky to find Five Points, which embodies all the attributes we look for in a partner. The addition of Five Points puts us squarely in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, while also providing strategic expansion from our current footprint in North Carolina into Tennessee."

As part of the transaction, Lake Street Cap was represented by Stinson LLP and Forvis Mazars, LLP. Five Points was advised by Hyde Park Capital Advisors, LLC and Phelps Dunbar LLP. Byline Sponsor Finance and NorthCoast Mezzanine provided financing in connection with the transaction.

About HighPoint Exterior Home Services

HighPoint Exterior Home Services ("HighPoint") was created in 2025 as a platform focused on partnering with leading local and regional companies in the United States providing exceptional roofing and related exterior services to homeowners, businesses, and property managers. The Company partners with ambitious brands and operators to elevate their growth potential through financial, operational, and strategic support. HighPoint is committed to building long-term relationships with its brand partners based on trust and transparency, while providing the infrastructure and support that enable them to reach the next level. For more information, please visit www.hpexteriorservices.com.

About Five Points Construction, LLC

Founded in 2010, Five Points Construction, LLC ("Five Points Roofing") is a full-service residential roofing contractor headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Five Points Roofing specializes in insurance restoration re-roofing and retail roof replacement, with a mission to serve its community on a strong foundation of family, customer service, and customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.fivepointsroofing.com.

About Lake Street Capital Partners, LP

Lake Street Capital Partners, LP ("Lake Street Cap") is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on making control investments, significant minority investments, and co-investments in North American lower middle market companies across the consumer, services, and distribution sectors. Lake Street Cap seeks to invest in growth-oriented founders and family-owned businesses in search of a strategic and value-added capital partner. Lake Street Cap typically makes equity investments of $5 million to $25 million per transaction. For more information, please visit www.lakestcap.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Lake Street Capital Partners