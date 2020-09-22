HighPoint Partners with Washington SBCTC for Mobile and User Experience

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington SBCTC is launching a new mobile and user experience tool for its students, advisors, faculty and staff across its 34 accredited institutions and 360,000 students.

Through a partnership with HighPoint Technology Solutions, students across 34 community colleges will eventually have access to HighPoint Campus Experience. This real-time tool will allow students to search and register for courses in a human-centric way that is comparable to consumer-facing applications like Amazon and Apple.

In addition, HighPoint Campus Experience is 508 compliant and is VPAT certified at WCAG 2.1 Level AA.

Washington SBCTC, founded in 1967, system consists of 34 public, two-year institutions of higher education which specialize in vocational, technical, worker retraining, and university transfer programs. Washington SBCTC offers associate degrees, certificates, and specialized bachelor degrees.

HighPoint Campus Experience is a modern user interface to PeopleSoft Campus Solutions and is one of the products in HighPoint's suite of Student Success tools. This new tool leverages design-thinking principles and behavioral science techniques to promote better outcomes for students and institutions. It will be deployed across the 34 separately accredited institutions, each with their own branding, as part of the ctcLink project slated to complete in 2022.

Washington SBCTC joins other institutions like Indiana University System, University of Maine System, Duke University, Chico State, and University of Virginia in the implementation of HighPoint Campus Experience.

Grant Rodeheaver, CIO for Washington SBCTC, says "We have been impressed with HighPoint's approach to solving student success problems within the PeopleSoft Campus Solutions system. It's a proven, durable and affordable way for us to impact so many students across the state of Washington and is a potential platform for their other tools."

"We are thrilled about our five-year partnership with SBCTC," says George Amalor, founder and CEO of HighPoint. "We have a shared commitment to design-thinking, accessibility and student success, and we look forward to collaborating for years to come."

About HighPoint: HighPoint has partnered with close to 175 PeopleSoft Campus Solutions institutions and are the leaders in student success solutions for PeopleSoft institutions. The company believes in helping institutions get more out of their Oracle investments through better outcomes, faster deployments and compelling user experiences. HighPoint products include a broad array of solutions for Enrollment, Registrar, Student Success, Student Affairs and Financial Aid offices.

Related Links

http://www.mhighpoint.com



SOURCE HighPoint Technology Solutions

Related Links

https://www.mhighpoint.com

