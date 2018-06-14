HighPoint Resources Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Geiger has more than 23 years of experience in oil and gas operations and a strong track record of running large-scale, multi-rig development programs. Mr. Geiger previously served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Southwestern Energy. Prior to Southwestern Energy, Mr. Geiger held numerous engineering and leadership roles with Quantum Resources Management, Anadarko, Howell Petroleum and Meridian Oil/Burlington Resources. Mr. Geiger earned his bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering and his MBA from the University of Texas.

"Paul is an experienced operations executive with a proven track record. He has shown he can manage all aspects of asset management and leading multi-rig development programs to ensuring successful execution," said Chief Executive Officer and President Scot Woodall. "His background in operations management, engineering, and business optimization of assets will help us continue along our path of delivering returns-driven growth. Paul's expertise will prove invaluable as we move to full-scale development mode across our acreage in the oil-weighted and rural core of the DJ Basin. I am excited to welcome Paul to our team."

Mr. Geiger commented, "I am eager to join the HighPoint team and build upon the significant momentum that has been created over the past several months. I look forward to working with the Company's talented team and capitalizing on its operational capabilities as well as its technical expertise to drive further efficiencies, support the Company's growth objectives across our dominant DJ Basin acreage position and increase value for the shareholders."

ABOUT HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about the Company may be found on its website www.hpres.com.

