HighPoint Resources Announces Appointment of New Board Members

Chief Executive Officer and President Scot Woodall welcomed the new board members to the Company. "We are delighted to have these five highly accomplished executives join our board. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and will provide tremendous value to HighPoint and its shareholders as we continue to grow as an industry leader in the DJ Basin."

The new members join HighPoint's legacy board of directors, including Chairman of the Board Jim W. Mogg, William F. Owens, Edmund P. Segner, Randy I. Stein, Michael E. Wiley, and Scot Woodall.

About Mark S. Berg

Mr. Berg serves Pioneer Natural Resources as Executive Vice President & General Counsel. He was promoted to Executive Vice President, Corporate in January 2014, named Executive Vice President, Corporate/Operations in August 2015 and became Executive Vice President, Corporate/Vertically Integrated Operations in May 2017. Mr. Berg's corporate responsibilities include oversight of Legal, Land, Regulatory Affairs, Government Affairs and Corporate Communications. In operations, he is responsible for Pioneer's vertically integrated service companies: Pioneer Pumping Services, Premier Silica and Pioneer Well Services. Mr. Berg began his career in 1983 with the Houston-based law firm of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. and served as a partner from 1990 through 1997. He served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of American General Corporation, a Fortune 200 diversified financial services company, from 1997 through 2001. Subsequent to the sale of American General to American International Group, Mr. Berg was appointed Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Hanover Compressor Company, a NYSE company specializing in natural gas compression and processing. Mr. Berg received his Juris Doctor, with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law, and graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy from Tulane University. Mr. Berg is a member of the State Bar of Texas and also served as Chairman on the Board of Dallas CASA.

About Scott A. Gieselman

Mr. Gieselman has served as a partner for NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. since April 2007. Since February 2017, Mr. Gieselman has served on the board of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corporation. Prior to joining NGP ECM, Mr. Gieselman worked in various positions in the investment banking energy group of Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he became a partner in 2002. He has been a Director of WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, a Houston-based independent oil and natural gas company, since September 2016. Mr. Gieselman has served as a member of the board of directors of Rice Energy, Inc. from January 2014 to April 2017 and was a member of the board of directors of Memorial Resource Development Corporation from its formation until it was acquired by Range Resources Corporation in September 2016. In addition, Mr. Gieselman served as a member of the board of directors of Memorial Production Partners GP LLC from December 2011 until March 2016. Mr. Gieselman received a B.S. in 1985 and an M.B.A. in 1988 from Boston College.

About Craig S. Glick

Mr. Glick joined NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. ("NGP ECM") in 2006 and serves as a Partner of NGP ECM, with over 32 years of legal and financial experience to NGP's structuring and execution activities. In addition, Mr. Glick has served on the board of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. since February 2017. Previously, Mr. Glick served as Managing Director and General Counsel for NGP Midstream & Resources from 2006 to 2008. He was a founding partner of Kosmos Energy Holdings and served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from 2003 to 2006. His previous tenures also include Hunt Resources and Hunt Oil Company (1999 to 2003), Gulf Canada Resources, Limited (1994 to 1999), and Torch Energy Advisors (1994). Mr. Glick was a Partner in the law firm of Vinson & Elkins from 1985 to 1994 and has been a director of four publicly-traded companies; Northern Blizzard Resources, Inc., Parallel Energy Trust, Westside Energy, Inc. and Gulf Indonesia Resources. Mr. Glick received a B.A. in Political Science, cum laude, in 1982 from Tulane University and earned a J.D. in 1985 from the University of Texas School of Law, where he was a member of the Texas Law Review.

About Andrew C. Kidd

Mr. Kidd currently serves as a legal consultant to institutional investors in the energy industry, and since May 2017 has served as an Independent Manager for GenOn Americas Generation, Inc. in connection with the GenOn bankruptcy. Mr. Kidd served as the Chief Executive Officer, President and General Counsel of Samson Investment Company and Samson Resources Corporation from February 2016 through March 2017 and served on the Company's Executive Team as Senior Vice President and General Counsel from September 2013 through January 2016. From October 2011 to August 2013, he served as Partner and General Counsel of Anthem Energy, a private investment manager that develops and operates energy investments. Prior to joining Anthem, Mr. Kidd was Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Quantum Utility Generation, LLC, a power generation asset operator. From August 2004 to December 2008, Mr. Kidd was with Constellation Energy Group, Inc. ("CEG"), serving in various positions, including Deputy General Counsel of CEG, General Counsel of Constellation Energy Resources, the business organization representing CEG's customer supply, global commodities and portfolio management activities, and a member of the Board of Managers of Constellation Energy Partners LLC, a publicly traded exploration and production company that was previously sponsored by CEG. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of El Paso Corporation and held various officer level positions at Covanta Energy, Inc. Mr. Kidd began his law career as an associate at DLA Piper in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Kidd received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and his Juris Doctorate degree, with honors, from the University of Maryland School of Law, where he was an editor of the University of Maryland Law Review.

About Michael R. Starzer

Mr. Starzer served as Chairman and CEO of Fifth Creek from its inception in 2014 until its business combination with HighPoint Resources (formerly Bill Barrett Corporation). Mr. Starzer has 34 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has served as a Director for five private and two public companies in the energy industry and is a member of multiple professional and technical organizations. Mr. Starzer serves on the board of Newalta Corporation, a provider of engineered environmental solutions for the oil and gas industry, and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (U.S.) and the Institute of Corporate Directors (Canada). In 1999, Mr. Starzer founded the first Bonanza Creek Company serving in positions of Managing Partner, President and CEO and on the board for each of the four Bonanza Creek companies. In January 2014, Mr. Starzer retired from the fourth company, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and established Fifth Creek. Mr. Starzer is a Registered Professional Engineer in Petroleum Engineering, a member of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, and has a degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the University of Alaska.

ABOUT HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about the Company may be found on its website www.hpres.com.

