HighPoint Technology Group Ranked Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HighPoint Technology Group has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

World class IT services provider in Houston, Texas

For the 13th year running, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name HighPoint Technology Group to the 2020 MSP 501.

"Our organization consistently provides the best IT services through our unwavering culture and customer service methodologies and awards like the MSP 501 prove our chemistry is on point," said Steve Guistwite, President and CEO of HighPoint Technology Group. "It is an incredible honor to be named as one of the premier service providers in our industry today and we look forward to raising our own expectations even higher moving forward into the future."

In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

"For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year's list the most competitive in the survey's history," says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "The MSP 501 leveraged judgment methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

Ten MSP 501 special award winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Virtual: Digital Events for the Modern Channel on September 8 – 10. Nominations for these special awards, including Digital Innovator of the Year, Executive of the Year and the Newcomer Award, were included in the MSP 501 application, and all candidates were encouraged to submit for them.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners' and Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.

The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

Background

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through June 30, 2018. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About HighPoint Technology Group

The HighPoint Technology Group is a Houston based IT Managed Services, Consulting, and Hybrid Cloud provider serving customers in over 22 states. HighPoint delivers a complete IT services portfolio through the lens of a unique customer service model built around a Disney-like customer service experience. Established in 2010, the HighPoint Technology Group provides security consulting services, outsourcing and managed services, as well as a complete data center portfolio including our Volaré Cloud Solution, a hyper-connected private and public cloud infrastructure built to support most enterprise organizations.

Supporting customers in multiple business verticals including oil and gas, manufacturing, legal, healthcare and consulting services, our engineers truly understand our client's unique challenges by taking the time to know their business intimately. HighPoint is an award-winning service provider with a corporate customer service model that is truly unique in today's marketplace.

For more information visit https://www.gohighpoint.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Guistwite

President and CEO, HighPoint Technology Group

800-896-2440

[email protected]

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison Francis

Editor, Channel Futures & Channel Partners

Editor, MSP 501

[email protected]

Related Images

highpoint-technology-group.jpg

HighPoint Technology Group

World class IT services provider in Houston, Texas

SOURCE HighPoint Technology Group