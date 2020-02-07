HighPoint Technology Solutions Partners with Indiana University to Provide New Student Success Tools

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana University is launching a new user experience and course scheduling tool for its students, advisors, faculty and staff across its seven campuses.

Through a partnership with HighPoint Technology Solutions, over 90,000 IU students will have access to HighPoint Campus Experience and HighPoint Schedule Builder. These real-time tools will allow students to search and register for courses in a human-centric way that is comparable to consumer facing applications.

Founded in 1820, Indiana University Bloomington is the flagship campus of IU's seven campuses and two regional centers statewide. Indiana University consistently ranks in the top 100 national universities in the U.S. and among the top 50 public universities. It is a member of the Association of American Universities and has numerous schools and programs.

HighPoint Campus Experience is a modern user interface to PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, leveraging design-thinking principles and behavioral science techniques to promote better outcomes for students and institutions. HighPoint Scheduler Builder provides students and advisors an intuitive interface to build an ideal class schedule in real-time.

PeopleSoft Campus Solutions was designed in the 90's by software engineers at a time when student success and user experience needs were dramatically different. And to many in the higher education community, the product has not kept pace with changing times. Today, students are busier than ever and they want their software to work for them so they can graduate on-time with less debt. HighPoint tools capitalize on these design needs as well as leverage the years of investments institutions have already made in PeopleSoft Campus Solutions.

Indiana University joins other AAU institutions like Duke University and University of Virginia in the implementation of HighPoint Campus Experience and HighPoint Schedule Builder.

Laurie Sullivan, Associate Vice President for Enterprise Systems at Indiana University, says "While PeopleSoft Campus Solutions continues to serve us well as the foundation of our Student Information System, the user experience it provides for our students does not align with modern expectations of usability and mobile-friendliness. HighPoint's products allow us to leverage our existing investment in PeopleSoft, while delivering a vastly improved Student Center experience that was designed with students in mind."

"It's an understatement to say we are excited to partner with Indiana University," says George Amalor, founder and CEO of HighPoint. "They are considered by many as the leader in technology innovation in the higher education sector, so their confidence in us to provide their most critical assets, their students, with the best user experience is motivating. We have a shared commitment to design-thinking and student success, and we look forward to collaborating for years to come."

About HighPoint: HighPoint has partnered with over 150 PeopleSoft Campus Solutions institutions and with over 300 products licensed they are the leaders in student success solutions for PeopleSoft institutions. The company believes in helping institutions get more out of their Oracle/PeopleSoft investments through better outcomes, faster deployments and compelling user experiences. HighPoint products include a broad array of solutions for Enrollment, Registrar, Student Success, Student Affairs and Financial Aid offices.

