HighPointe Assisted Living & Memory Care to Host Pet Adoption Event

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighPointe Assisted Living & Memory Care (HighPointe), a Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC senior living community, is hosting their first-ever pet adoption event, Barksgiving, Nov. 16, 2019 from 2pm – 4pm.

HighPointe has partnered with three local animal organizations for this event: Cat Care Society, MaxFund, and Hog Haven. Cat Care Society and MaxFund will have animals onsite available for adoption; Hog Haven will have a book of available pigs to choose from and two onsite pig ambassadors, Chutney and Maple.

The staff at HighPointe got the idea to have a pet adoption event after the community's memory care residents helped foster two cats for Cat Care Society, both of which have now been adopted. "The residents have really benefited from the human-animal connection made available to them while fostering the two cats. We thought this event would be a great way to bring the same happiness to the Denver community that our residents have experienced while caring for the cats," says director Jeromy O'Neil.

The event is also a fundraiser and supply drive. HighPointe is hoping to collect 1,000lbs of dog, cat, and pig food to donate back to the organizations, as well as new pet beds and blankets. Monetary donations will also be accepted and dispersed to the three organizations.

In the Doghouse food truck will be onsite serving hotdogs to attendees.

Those interested in adopting a pet need to bring a valid ID and cash or check. The event will take place at HighPointe's property located at 6383 E. Girard Pl, Denver, CO 80222.

