Highpower International Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights (all results compared to prior year period)

Net sales for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 18.9% to $49.8 million from $41.9 million . Excluding the impact of Ganzhou Highpower Technology Co., Ltd. ("GZ Highpower"), net sales increased 24.1% to $49.8 million from $40.1 million .

Lithium business net sales increased 33.1% to $36.6 million from $27.5 million .

Gross margin decreased to 15.2% of net sales compared to 23.7%. Excluding GZ Highpower, gross margin was 15.2% compared to 23.3%.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $1.1 million , or loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to the Company of $2.5 million , or earnings of $0.17 per diluted share. Excluding GZ Highpower, net loss attributable to the Company was $1.1 million compared to net income attributable to the Company of $2.3 million .

Recent Event

On February 28, 2018 , the Company signed an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with an aggregate amount of RMB4.9 million (approximately $0.8 million ) for 49% of the equity interest of Shenzhen V-power Innovative Technology Co., Ltd ("V-power"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company shall complete the capital injection to V-power no later than December 31, 2018 . V-power focuses on the development of electronic vehicle battery management systems ("EV BMS"), in the future V-power will gradually extend the business to the design and production of EV power modules, energy storage systems ("ESS"), and related products.

Mr. George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower International, commented, "Despite the ongoing industry challenge of high raw material prices, we are pleased to beat our top-line guidance for the first quarter, driven by continued strong growth in our lithium business. During the quarter, we continued to focus on our core lithium products, such as by attending the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where we showcased our advanced rechargeable battery products for notebooks, smart phones, wearable devices, smart house appliances, portable power stations, and other digital products. We also increased our R&D efforts in order to fine-tune and develop new technologies that improve product safety and reliability as well as to provide solutions that fulfill the innovations of our international customer base."

"While we continue to face industry cost headwinds, we are committed to improving our production efficiency and maintaining an efficient supply chain. As always, we remain focused on sustainable growth and on providing clean, safe, and efficient power solutions to meet society's needs," Mr. Pan concluded.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net Sales

Net sales for the first quarter of 2018 increased 18.9% to $49.8 million from $41.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by sales of the Company's lithium business, which grew 33.1%, or $9.1 million, during the quarter. Excluding the impact of GZ Highpower, net sales increased 24.1% to $49.8 million from $40.1 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 23.8% to $7.6 million from $9.9 million in the prior year period due to high raw material prices. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 15.2% compared to 23.7% in the prior year period. Excluding GZ Highpower, gross margin was 15.2% compared to 23.3%.

Operating Expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $2.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, R&D expenses increased to 5.1% from 4.3% in the prior year period due to the Company's continued investments in R&D.

Selling and distribution expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $2.0 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, selling and distribution expenses increased to 4.0% from 3.9% in the prior year period, remaining relatively stable.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $4.1 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses increased to 8.3% from 7.3% in the prior year period. The increase was due to an increase of the provisions for the Company's incentive plan.

Net Income

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.1 million. During the prior year period, the Company achieved a net income attributable to the Company of $2.5 million. Net loss attributable to the Company per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.07 compared to a net income attributable to the Company per diluted share of $0.17 in the prior year period. Excluding GZ Highpower, net loss attributable to the Company was $1.1 million compared to net income attributable to the Company of $2.3 million in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted share was 15,509,658.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 88.2% to $0.6 million from $5.0 million in the prior year period.

A table reconciling EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP measure is included with the Company's financial information below.

Balance Sheet Highlights







($ in millions, except per share data)

March 31,

December 31, 2018

2017



(Unaudited)







$

$ Cash

$18.9

$14.5 Total Current Assets

$176.3

$156.0 Total Assets

$244.5

$220.3









Total Current Liabilities

$175.4

$152.3 Total Liabilities

$175.4

$153.1 Total Equity

$69.2

$67.2 Total Liabilities and Equity

$244.5

$220.3 Book Value Per Share

$4.46

$4.33

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects net revenues to grow over 30% year over year. Factoring in the impact of expected, continued high raw material prices, gross margin is expected to be similar or slightly lower than first quarter of 2018. For the full year 2018, the Company expects net revenues to grow at least 20% compared to 2017 and gross margin levels to exceed that of the first quarter of 2018.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 10:00 am Eastern Time or 10:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 877-407-3108 International: 201-493-6797

To listen to the live webcast, please go to www.highpowertech.com and click on the conference call link, or go to https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hpj/mediaframe/24661/indexl.html. This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Highpower International, Inc.

Highpower International was founded in 2001 and produces high-quality Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries used in a wide range of applications such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, and lighting, etc. Highpower's target customers are Fortune 500 companies and top 20 companies in each vertical segment. With advanced manufacturing facilities located in Shenzhen, Huizhou, and Ganzhou of China, Highpower is committed to clean technology, not only in the products it makes, but also in the processes of production. The majority of Highpower International's products are distributed to worldwide markets mainly in the United States, Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has supplemented its reported GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial information with non-GAAP measures. EBITDA was derived by taking earnings before interest expense (net), taxes, depreciation and amortization. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors as it provides a basis for evaluating the Company's operating results in the ordinary course of its operations. This non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with its results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, the corresponding GAAP measures. EBITDA is reconciled in the accompanying table to the most directly comparable measure as reported in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials; our dependence on, or inability to attract additional, major customers for a significant portion of our net sales; our ability to increase manufacturing capabilities to satisfy orders from new customers; our ability to maintain increased margins; our dependence on the growth in demand for smart wearable devices and energy storage systems, and other digital products and the success of manufacturers of the end applications that use our battery products; our responsiveness to competitive market conditions; our ability to successfully manufacture our products in the time frame and amounts expected; the market acceptance of our battery solutions, including our lithium ion batteries; and our ability to continue R&D development to keep up with technological changes. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Stated in US Dollars)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)





$

$ ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash 18,859,355

14,502,171

Restricted cash 32,639,148

25,953,946

Accounts receivable, net 56,240,961

58,252,999

Amount due from a related party 921,862

1,165,838

Notes receivable 67,612

2,606,517

Advances to suppliers 6,511,584

6,050,531

Prepayments and other receivables 5,029,550

4,268,527

Foreign exchange derivatives 661,111

236,436

Inventories 55,347,466

42,946,644











Total Current Assets 176,278,649

155,983,609











Property, plant and equipment, net 48,189,218

46,520,776

Long-term prepayments 4,243,891

3,715,445

Land use rights, net 2,719,885

2,639,631

Other assets 746,938

748,431

Deferred tax assets, net 1,135,550

750,267

Long-term investments 11,209,442

9,906,379







TOTAL ASSETS 244,523,573

220,264,538







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













LIABILITIES







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable 61,149,301

60,368,012

Deferred government grant 799,040

309,638

Short-term loans 24,760,223

10,128,646

Non-financial institution borrowings 11,152,890

10,756,158

Notes payable 58,833,089

54,859,478

Amount due to a related party 780,702

-

Other payables and accrued liabilities 13,339,920

12,243,345

Income taxes payable 4,537,182

3,609,391











Total Current Liabilities 175,352,347

152,274,668











Income taxes payable, noncurrent -

777,685











TOTAL LIABILITIES 175,352,347

153,052,353







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES -

-













HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Stated in US Dollars)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)





$

$ EQUITY







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







(Par value: $0.0001, Authorized: 10,000,000 shares, Issued and outstanding:

none) -

-

Common stock







(Par value: $0.0001, Authorized: 100,000,000 shares, 15,509,658 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and at December 31, 2017, respectively) 1,551

1,551

Additional paid-in capital 12,951,177

12,709,756

Statutory and other reserves 6,549,815

6,549,815

Retained earnings 43,362,632

44,481,568

Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,306,051

3,469,495







TOTAL EQUITY 69,171,226

67,212,185







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 244,523,573

220,264,538











HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Stated in US Dollars)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

$

$ Net sales 49,783,453

41,866,848 Cost of sales (42,217,126)

(31,932,014) Gross profit 7,566,327

9,934,834







Research and development expenses (2,561,837)

(1,813,930) Selling and distribution expenses (1,975,096)

(1,638,313) General and administrative expenses (4,114,810)

(3,058,562) Foreign currency transaction loss (1,014,693)

(313,878) Total operating expenses (9,666,436)

(6,824,683)







(Loss) income from operations (2,100,109)

3,110,151







Changes in fair value of warrant liability -

(31,552) Changes in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 703,715

- Government grants 329,820

349,515 Other income 23,561

228,578 Equity in earnings of investee 156,250

146,932 Interest expenses (241,852)

(603,317) (Loss) income before taxes (1,128,615)

3,200,307







Income taxes benefit (expense) 9,679

(587,765) Net (loss) income (1,118,936)

2,612,542







Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest -

76,893 Net (loss) income attributable to the Company (1,118,936)

2,535,649







Comprehensive income





Net (loss) income (1,118,936)

2,612,542 Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 2,836,556

(24,001) Comprehensive income 1,717,620

2,588,541







Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest -

79,551 Comprehensive income attributable to the Company 1,717,620

2,508,990







(Loss) earnings per share of common stock attributable to the Company





- Basic (0.07)

0.17 - Diluted (0.07)

0.17







Weighted average number of common stock outstanding





- Basic 15,509,658

15,119,693 - Diluted 15,509,658

15,299,029

HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Stated in US Dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

$

$ Cash flows from operating activities





Net (loss) income (1,118,936)

2,612,542 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,475,228

1,274,334 Allowance for doubtful accounts 18,524

5,015 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 21,805

3,262 Deferred tax (356,616)

124,548 Changes in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives (414,042)

- Equity in earnings of investee (156,250)

(146,932) Share based compensation 241,421

24,401 Changes in fair value of warrant liability -

31,552 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 3,713,692

7,314,824 Notes receivable 2,622,925

235,222 Advances to suppliers (236,789)

- Prepayments and other receivables (601,315)

(485,520) Amount due from related parties 285,657

161,693 Amount due to a related party -

193,240 Inventories (10,779,233)

(3,623,242) Accounts payable (1,377,447)

(5,111,874) Deferred income 475,783

116,359 Other payables and accrued liabilities 665,379

(1,977,117) Income taxes payable 19,371

330,735 Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (5,500,843)

1,083,042







Cash flows from investing activities





Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (1,553,979)

(2,873,489) Prepayment for long-term investment (317,188)

- Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,871,167)

(2,873,489)







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from short-term loans 14,427,164

2,910,418 Repayments of short-term loans -

(1,381,758) Proceeds from non-financial institution borrowings -

8,726,892 Repayments of non-financial institution borrowings -

(2,327,171) Proceeds from notes payable 28,429,600

20,467,907 Repayments of notes payable (26,488,407)

(13,081,781) Proceeds from exercise of employee options -

68,519 Net cash flows provided by financing activities 16,368,357

15,383,026 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and restricted cash 2,046,039

(72,952) Net increase in cash and restricted cash 11,042,386

13,519,627 Cash and restricted cash - beginning of period 40,456,117

20,538,033 Cash and restricted cash - end of period 51,498,503

34,057,660







Supplemental disclosures for cash flow information:





Cash paid for:





Income taxes 327,565

132,481 Interest expenses 114,588

583,720

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

$

$ Net (loss) income attributable to the Company (1,118,936)

2,535,649







Interest expense 241,852

603,317 Income taxes (benefit) expenses (9,679)

587,765 Depreciation and amortization 1,475,228

1,274,334







EBITDA 588,465

5,001,065

