Highpower International Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

News provided by

Highpower International, Inc.

07:00 ET

SAN DIEGO and SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) ("Highpower" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of lithium ion and nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries, battery management systems, and a provider of battery recycling, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights (all results compared to prior year period)

  • Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 47.0% to $79.2 million from $53.9 million.
  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 8.4% to $11.8 million from $10.9 million.  
  • EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 136.5% to $9.0 million from $3.8 million.
  • Net income attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $4.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, as compared to $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. 

Full Year 2017 Highlights (all results compared to prior year period)

  • Net sales increased 40.4% to $244.2 million from $173.9 million. Excluding the impact of Ganzhou Highpower Technology Co., Ltd. ("GZ Highpower"), net sales increased 27.2% to $215.9 million from $169.7 million.
  • Lithium Business net sales increased 44.2% to $161.7 million from $112.1 million.
  • Gross margin was 19.4% compared to 21.9%. Excluding GZ Highpower, gross margin was 20.4% compared to 22.7%.
  • EBITDA was $27.8 million, a 99.8% increase from $13.9 million. Excluding GZ Highpower, EBITDA was $25.8 million compared to $15.0 million.
  • Net income attributable to the Company increased 174.2% to $16.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $6.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. Excluding GZ Highpower, net income increased 116.8% to $15.7 million compared to $7.3 million.

Recent Event

  • On December 15, 2017, the Company announced the investment of $14.3 million in its majority-owned subsidiary GZ Highpower from Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. ("Xiamen Tungsten") and Mr. Ou, the General Manager of GZ Highpower, for a total of $12.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively. This transaction closed on December 21, 2017, and the Company's ownership of GZ Highpower decreased to 31.3%. Due to the loss of controlling power in GZ Highpower, the Company deconsolidated GZ Highpower accordingly. Key financial items excluding GZ Highpower are presented on an annual basis for comparison purposes.

Mr. George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower International, commented, "We are pleased to report top-line performance that beat our guidance for both the fourth quarter and full year 2017. In addition, our bottom line, including EBITDA, grew significantly for both the fourth quarter and full year, thanks to continued progress in our efforts to strengthen our product offering, improve our production capacity and efficiency, and maintain an efficient supply chain."

Mr. Pan continued, "We are living in a digital age where power is central to the functioning of our homes and jobs. We have seen an unprecedented expansion in the number of electrical products available to customers in recent years, not only among public consumers, but also among companies and governments worldwide, resulting in a surge in global energy demand and solutions. Due to this high demand, we expect continued high prices for raw materials such as cobalt in 2018, and we will endeavor to combat its effect on margins by improving production efficiency, maintaining proper inventory buildup, and hedging. We will continue to invest more on R&D, further improve the product safety and reliability, which are essential and critical to end users, especially in the age of artificial intelligence. With such improvement, we will further strengthen our core competitiveness which will partially offset the negative impact from raw material price increasing."

"To drive our growth in the year ahead, we will continue to focus on our core lithium ion battery products. We are setting up a new production workshop in our Huizhou facility, which is expected to reach a target daily production volume of 100,000 pieces by the second quarter of 2018. In addition, a new building in Huizhou facility will be completed by May 2019 to further expand our production capacity to fulfill increasing international brand customer demand."

"With our top-tier customer base and strong branding, we are optimistic about our growth in 2018 and beyond. At Highpower, we remain committed to providing clean, safe, and efficient power solutions to meet society's needs," Mr. Pan concluded.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Net Sales

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 47.0% to $79.2 million from $53.9 million in the prior year period, primarily attributable to growth in revenue from the Lithium segment. This was driven by continued increasing demand for consumer electronics, including portable power stations, smart wearable devices, smart phones, and notebooks.

Net sales increased 40.4% to $244.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to $173.9 million in 2016. The increase was driven by growth in the Lithium segment as well as growth in the GZ Highpower business. Excluding GZ Highpower, net sales increased 27.2% to $215.9 million from $169.7 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 8.4% to $11.8 million from $10.9 million in the prior year period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased to 14.9% from 20.2% in the prior year period due to continued high raw material prices and the expiration during the third quarter of some actions taken to offset the price fluctuations. There was also a substantial increase in the new materials business segment, which has a lower gross profit margin. 

Gross profit for the year increased 24.4% to $47.4 million from $38.1 million in prior year period. Gross margin was 19.4% and 21.9% for full-year 2017 and 2016, respectively. The decrease in margin was primarily due to high raw material prices. Excluding GZ Highpower, gross profit for 2017 increased 14.5% to $44.0 million from $38.5 million and gross margin was 20.4% compared to 22.7%.

Operating Expenses

  • Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $3.1 million as compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, R&D expenses declined to 3.9% from 4.7% in the prior year period. The Company will continue to invest in R&D activities in the future.
    Research and development expenses were $9.5 million, or 3.9% of net sales, for 2017 as compared to $9.2 million, or 5.3% of net sales, in 2016.
  • Selling and distribution expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million in 2016. As a percentage of net sales, selling and distribution expenses decreased to 2.9% from 3.6% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the Company's customer base optimization efforts.
    Selling and distribution expenses were $7.5 million, or 3.1% of net sales, for 2017 as compared with $6.9 million, or 4.0% of net sales, in 2016.
  • General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $5.4 million as compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses decreased to 6.8% from 11.0% in the prior year period.
    General and administrative expenses were $15.4 million, or 6.3% of net sales, in 2017 as compared with $18.2 million, or 10.4% of net sales, in the prior year.

Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to $4.8 million from $1.8 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to the Company per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to $0.31 from $0.12 in the prior year period.

For the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted shares was and 15,648,888 and 15,159,563, respectively.

Net income attributable to the Company for the full year 2017 increased to $16.8 million from $6.1 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to the Company per diluted share for the full year increased to $1.09 from $0.40 in the prior year period. Excluding GZ Highpower, net income for the full year of 2017 and 2016 was $15.7 million and $7.3 million, respectively.

For the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted share was 15,435,371 and 15,113,914, respectively.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 136.5% to $9.0 million from $3.8 million in the prior year period. EBITDA for the full year of 2017 increased by 99.8% to $27.8 million from $13.9 million in the prior year period. Excluding GZ Highpower, EBITDA was $25.8 million for the full year compared to $15.0 million in 2016.

A table reconciling EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the appropriate GAAP measure is included with the Company's financial information below.

Revenue Breakdown by Geography:

For the years ended December 31,

2017

2016

$

$

Net sales


China mainland

139,096,630

101,459,371

Asia, others

81,060,414

43,764,963

Europe

18,684,852

17,958,060

North America

4,769,797

9,371,838

South America

269,596

759,472

Africa

143,475

284,692

Others

141,548

252,717

244,166,312

173,851,113

Balance Sheet Highlights


December 31,

($ in millions, except per share data)

2017

2016

$

$

Cash

14.5

9.3

Total Current Assets

156.0

103.3

Total Assets

220.3

163.3




Total Current Liabilities

152.3

118.0

Total Liabilities

153.1

118.0

Total Equity

67.2

45.3

Total Liabilities and Equity

220.3

163.3

Book Value Per Share

4.33

3.00

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company expects net revenues to grow over 10% year over year excluding Ganzhou Highpower impact. Factoring in the impact of expected, continued high raw material prices, gross margin is expected to be between 15% and 17% due to lower volume in first quarter by seasonality impact. For the full year 2018, the Company expects net revenues to grow at least 20% compared to 2017 and gross margin levels to exceed that of the fourth quarter of 2017 excluding Ganzhou Highpower impact.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 10:00 am Eastern Time or 10:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

877-407-3108

International:

201-493-6797

To listen to the live webcast, please go to www.highpowertech.com and click on the conference call link, or go to http://highpowertech.equisolvewebcast.com/q4-2017. This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Highpower International, Inc.

Highpower International was founded in 2001 and produces high-quality Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries used in a wide range of applications such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, and lighting, etc. Highpower's target customers are Fortune 500 companies and top 20 companies in each vertical segment. With advanced manufacturing facilities located in Shenzhen, Huizhou, and Ganzhou of China, Highpower is committed to clean technology, not only in the products it makes, but also in the processes of production. The majority of Highpower International's products are distributed to worldwide markets mainly in the United States, Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has supplemented its reported GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial information with non-GAAP measures. EBITDA was derived by taking earnings before interest expense (net), taxes, depreciation and amortization. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors as it provides a basis for evaluating the Company's operating results in the ordinary course of its operations. This non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with its results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, the corresponding GAAP measures. EBITDA are reconciled in the tables below to the most directly comparable measure as reported in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts.  Such forward-looking statements include outlook on net revenues and gross margins, hedging, , production capacity, research and development efforts, strategic partnerships, and business and financial expectations and anticipated growth during 2018. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation,; inability to successfully expand our production capacity and improve production efficiency; fluctuations in the cost of raw materials; our dependence on, or inability to attract additional, major customers for a significant portion of our net sales; our ability to increase manufacturing capabilities to satisfy orders from new customers; our ability to maintain increased margins; our dependence on the growth in demand for smart wearable devices and energy storage systems, and other digital products and the success of manufacturers of the end applications that use our battery products; ; our responsiveness to competitive market conditions; our ability to successfully manufacture our products in the time frame and amounts expected; the market acceptance of our battery solutions, including our lithium ion batteries; our ability to successfully manage hedging; and our ability to continue R&D development to keep up with technological changes. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 10-K and other public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

CONTACT:

Highpower International, Inc.
Sunny Pan
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +86-755-8968-6521
Email: ir@highpowertech.com

Yuanmei Ma
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +1-909-214-2482
Email: yuanmei@highpowertech.com

ICR, Inc.
Rose Zu
Tel: +1-646-931-0303
Email: ir@highpowertech.com

HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US Dollars)


December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016

$

$

ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash

14,502,171

9,324,393

Restricted cash

25,953,946

11,213,640

Accounts receivable, net

58,252,999

46,280,769

Amount due from related parties

1,165,838

7,517,250

Notes receivable

2,606,517

1,093,730

Advances to suppliers

6,050,531

2,007,184

Prepayments and other receivables

4,268,527

3,694,020

Foreign exchange derivatives

236,436

-

Inventories

42,946,644

22,207,333






Total Current Assets

155,983,609

103,338,319






Property, plant and equipment, net

46,520,776

43,504,991

Long-term prepayments

3,715,445

1,198,668

Land use rights, net

2,639,631

3,622,435

Other assets

748,431

500,000

Deferred tax assets

750,267

1,477,761

Long-term investments

9,906,379

9,689,576




TOTAL ASSETS

220,264,538

163,331,750




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






LIABILITIES



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable

60,368,012

49,463,901

Deferred income

309,638

761,491

Short-term loans

10,128,646

18,776,080

Non-financial institution borrowings

10,756,158

3,741,115

Notes payable

54,859,478

30,658,000

Amount due to a related party

-

1,522,313

Other payables and accrued liabilities

12,243,345

11,148,556

Income taxes payable

3,609,391

1,963,298






Total Current Liabilities

152,274,668

118,034,754






Income taxes payable, noncurrent

777,685

-

Warrant Liability

-

259






TOTAL LIABILITIES

153,052,353

118,035,013




COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

-

-






HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Stated in US Dollars)



December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016

$

$




EQUITY



Stockholders' equity



Preferred stock



(Par value: $0.0001, Authorized: 10,000,000 shares, Issued and outstanding:
none)

-

-

Common stock





(Par value: $0.0001, Authorized: 100,000,000 shares, 15,509,658 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 15,114,991 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2016)

1,551

1,511

Additional paid-in capital

12,709,756

11,580,934

Statutory and other reserves

6,549,815

4,992,463

Retained earnings

44,481,568

29,266,068

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,469,495

(873,582)




Total equity attributable to the stockholders of Highpower International Inc.

67,212,185

44,967,394




Non-controlling interest

-

329,343




TOTAL EQUITY

67,212,185

45,296,737




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

220,264,538

163,331,750






HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Stated in US Dollars)


 For the years ended December 31,

2017

2016

$

$

Net sales

244,166,312

173,851,113

Cost of sales

(196,792,444)

(135,768,642)

Gross profit

47,373,868

38,082,471




Research and development expenses

(9,512,074)

(9,243,750)

Selling and distribution expenses

(7,500,560)

(6,888,052)

General and administrative expenses

(15,393,791)

(18,186,362)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(2,390,417)

1,959,036

Total operating expenses

(34,796,842)

(32,359,128)




Income from operations

12,577,026

5,723,343




Changes in fair value of warrant liability

259

140,290

Changes in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives

273,496

-

Government grants

1,357,852

1,762,266

Other income

458,247

509,262

Equity in earnings of investee

107,243

351,755

Gain on dilution in equity method investee

500,270

-

Gain on sale of long-term investment

1,677,367

-

Gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary

6,004,008

-

Interest expenses

(1,426,547)

(1,419,962)

Income before income taxes

21,529,221

7,066,954




Income taxes expenses

(4,315,325)

(1,439,177)

Net income

17,213,896

5,627,777




Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

441,044

(490,150)

Net income attributable to the Company

16,772,852

6,117,927




Comprehensive income


Net income

17,213,896

5,627,777

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

4,234,078

(3,540,334)

Comprehensive income

21,447,974

2,087,443




Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

479,098

(524,140)

Comprehensive income attributable to the Company

20,968,876

2,611,583




Earnings per share of common stock attributable to the Company


- Basic

1.09

0.41

- Diluted

1.09

0.40




Weighted average number of common stock outstanding


- Basic

15,326,797

15,105,235

- Diluted

15,435,371

15,113,914

HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Stated in US Dollars)


For the years ended December 31,

2017

2016

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

17,213,896

5,627,777

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating
activities:


Depreciation and amortization

5,290,980

4,937,688

Allowance for doubtful accounts

58,728

1,651,546

Impairment of machinery and equipment

-

530,914

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

48,976

609,842

Deferred taxes

374,626

(32,756)

Changes in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives

(228,314)

-

Gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary

(6,004,008)

-

Equity in earnings of investee

(107,243)

(351,755)

Gain on dilution in equity method investee

(500,270)

-

Gain on sale of long-term investment

(1,677,367)

-

Share based compensation

326,171

317,946

Changes in fair value of warrant liability

(259)

(140,290)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(11,926,311)

(13,809,278)

Other assets

(288,180)

-

Notes receivable

(1,389,107)

575,514

Advances to suppliers

(5,070,174)

(72,470)

Prepayments and other receivables

(673,006)

(1,683,119)

Amount due from related parties

7,140,963

(7,457,338)

Amount due to related parties

(1,569,839)

1,589,963

Inventories

(24,705,574)

(4,410,429)

Accounts payable

15,183,933

11,196,709

Deferred income

154,151

(64,658)

Other payables and accrued liabilities

2,023,991

5,471,022

Income taxes payable

2,240,550

307,984

Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,082,687)

4,794,812




Cash flows from investing activities


Acquisitions of plant and equipment

(13,730,328)

(8,487,473)

Acquisition of long-term investment

-

(3,005,666)

Loan to a related party

(514,821)

-

Proceeds from sale of long-term investment

10,535,062

-

Impact to cash resulting from deconsolidation of a subsidiary

(632,754)

-

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(4,342,841)

(11,493,139)




Cash flows from financing activities


Proceeds from short-term bank loans

12,725,676

19,611,969

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(22,331,365)

(13,526,998)

Proceeds from non-financial institution borrowings

10,386,681

4,508,499

Repayments of non-financial institution borrowings

(3,857,910)

(601,133)

Repayment of long-term bank loans

-

(1,803,399)

Proceeds from notes payable

90,871,294

59,952,794

Repayments of notes payable

(69,511,376)

(57,731,108)

Proceeds from exercise of employee options

802,691

35,010

Repayment from GZ Highpower

6,035,600

-

Change in restricted cash

(13,498,698)

(320,093)

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

11,622,593

10,125,541

Effect of foreign currency translation on cash

1,980,713

47,212

Net increase in cash

5,177,778

3,474,426

Cash - beginning of year

9,324,393

5,849,967

Cash - end of year

14,502,171

9,324,393




Supplemental disclosures for cash flow information:


Cash paid for:


Income taxes

1,700,149

1,163,950

Interest expenses

1,550,878

1,229,173

Non-cash investing and financing activities:


Offset of deferred income related to government grant and property, plant and
equipment

263,948

229,951

Transfer of equipment to Yipeng

-

7,156,717

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

For the years ended December 31,

2017

2016

$

$

Net income attributable to the Company

16,772,852

6,117,927




Interest expense

1,426,547

1,419,962

Income taxes expenses

4,315,325

1,439,177

Depreciation and Amortization

5,290,980

4,937,688




EBITDA

27,805,704

13,914,754


Key financial items excluding GZ Highpower

For the years ended December 31,

2017

2016

$

$

Sales:


Lithium Business

161,660,771

112,128,757

Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories

53,492,309

57,211,657

Sales to GZ Highpower

746,776

367,982

Net sales (excluding GZ Highpwer)

215,899,856

169,708,396

Gross profit (excluding GZ Highpwer)

44,023,549

38,455,939

Gross profit margin (excluding GZ Highpwer)

20.4%

22.7%




Net income:


Net income

17,213,896

5,627,777

Less: Net income (loss) of GZ Highpower (including transaction
with GZ Highpwer)

1,470,145

(1,633,834)

Net income (excluding GZ Highpwer)

15,743,751

7,261,611

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2016

$

$

Total Assets:


Lithium Business

171,881,450

115,116,508

Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories (including $8,102,520 investment
in GZ Highpower under equity method)

48,383,088

37,994,369

Amount due from GZ Highpower

-

6,601,065

Investment to GZ Highpower

-

4,028,893

Total Assets (excluding GZ Highpwer)

220,264,538

163,740,835

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highpower-international-reports-unaudited-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-300622531.html

SOURCE Highpower International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.highpowertech.com

Also from this source

Mar 28, 2018, 11:22 ET Highpower International to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year...

Mar 12, 2018, 08:30 ET Highpower International Preliminary Unaudited 2017 Fourth Quarter...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Highpower International Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

News provided by

Highpower International, Inc.

07:00 ET