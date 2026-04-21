HighRadius Awards Pavion with Value Creation for Cash Application, Treasury Excellence, and Bank Reconciliation Excellence Awards

Awards recognize outstanding excellence in financial operations

CHANTILLY, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion, a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, is honored to receive three HighRadius awards including Value Creation for Cash Application, Treasury Excellence, and Bank Reconciliation Excellence. These awards recognize outstanding excellence in financial operations, honoring organizations that demonstrate strong financial stewardship, process innovation, and measurable business impact for Fiscal Year 2025.

"This level of automation strengthens our financial operations, accelerates collections, and advances our commitment to operational excellence across the organization," said Susan Post, Chief Transformation Officer at Pavion. "Our Finance and Treasury teams play a vital role behind the scenes, delivering the discipline and innovation that enable our continued growth and performance. Most notably, we achieved a 90% automatic payment-to-invoice match rate through HighRadius—improving efficiency, accuracy, and cash flow visibility."

Honoring organizations and finance leaders who drive measurable impact, the program highlights achievements in automation, innovation, operational excellence, and transformative finance practices.

"We're proud to recognize Pavion for their leadership in finance transformation," said Sashi Narahari, Founder & CEO at HighRadius. "Their achievements reflect the power of automation to drive efficiency and measurable business impact."

About Pavion

Pavion is a global leader in the design, installation, and service of integrated fire, security, and critical communications solutions. With more than 70 locations and operations across 23 countries, Pavion helps organizations protect people, assets, and infrastructure while enabling safer and more connected environments.

For more information, visit www.pavion.com

About HighRadius



HighRadius provides a single Agentic AI platform for the Office of the CFO. It integrates 180+ agents that orchestrate end-to-end processes across Order-to-Cash, Close & Reconciliation, Consolidation & Reporting, Accounts Payable, B2B Payments, and Treasury. HighRadius guarantees operational KPI improvements by mapping them to specific agents on the platform.

For more information, visit www.highradius.com

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Media Contact:

Alan Rosenkoff

Chief Marketing Officer, Pavion

[email protected]

SOURCE Pavion