Inc. Names Pavion to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Mid-Atlantic

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had a median growth rate of 74 percent

CHANTILLY, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion, a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, today announced it has been named for the third time to the sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, which recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Mid-Atlantic region.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving growth across the Mid-Atlantic economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. on the Regionals Mid-Atlantic list," said Joe Oliveri, CEO of Pavion. "This recognition places us among the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region, a testament to our dedication, innovation, and continued expansion over the past two years. Even in a dynamic and challenging environment, we've remained committed to driving growth, creating value, and investing in the people and partnerships that help our customers stay safe when minutes matter."

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Pavion

Pavion is a global leader in the design, installation, and service of integrated fire, security, and critical communications solutions. With more than 70 locations and operations across 23 countries, Pavion helps organizations protect people, assets, and infrastructure while enabling safer and more connected environments.

For more information, visit www.pavion.com

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Media Contact:

Alan Rosenkoff

Chief Marketing Officer, Pavion

[email protected]

SOURCE Pavion