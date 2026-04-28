Pavion Named Genetec 2025 USA Signature Brands Sector Partner of the Year

Award celebrates outstanding sales and service excellence, enhancing physical security solutions for banking, retail, hospitality, and more

CHANTILLY, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion, a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, is honored to announce that it has been named the Genetec 2025 Channel Partner Award for USA Signature Brands Sector Partner of the Year. The award recognizes exceptional sales performance and service delivery within the signature brands sector, including banking, retail, and hospitality.

"We're proud to receive this recognition from Genetec Inc.," said Susan Post, Chief Transformation Officer at Pavion. "This achievement reflects the strength and collaboration of our sales, engineering, operations, and service teams, who consistently deliver high-quality solutions and outstanding customer experiences. Our partnership with Genetec continues to expand our ability to bring advanced technology to market and reinforces our commitment to helping customers stay connected, protected, and prepared."

The Genetec Channel Partner Awards celebrate partner organizations that demonstrate excellence across innovation, customer success, technical expertise, and growth. These partners play a critical role in delivering advanced physical security and intelligence solutions to organizations across North America.

"The organizations recognized this year have shown what's possible when expertise meets commitment," said Alain Bissada, Area Vice President of Sales, North America at Genetec Inc. "Pavion delivered measurable growth, built stronger customer relationships, and provided thoughtful security solutions that meet the complex needs of today's operations. Their leadership continues to elevate the standard for excellence across our network."

About Pavion

Pavion is a global leader in the design, installation, and service of integrated fire, security, and critical communications solutions. With more than 70 locations and operations across 23 countries, Pavion helps organizations protect people, assets, and infrastructure while enabling safer and more connected environments.

For more information, visit www.pavion.com

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Media Contact:

Alan Rosenkoff

Chief Marketing Officer, Pavion

[email protected]

SOURCE Pavion