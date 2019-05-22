HighRes Biosolutions and TetraScience integrate technology to provide R&D labs with next-generation lab automation

BEVERLY, Mass. and BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighRes Biosolutions and TetraScience announce a new partnership to integrate their flagship products to automate data collection and manipulation processes in life sciences lab automation. The integration streamlines data collection, aggregation, and transportation from HighRes' robotics platform, moving data automatically to downstream informatics applications via the TetraScience Data Integration Platform. Popular workflows include high-throughput screening with automatic ELN and LIMS data entry. This integration will be made available in prototype fashion to select customers over the next few months, and readily available to the community by the end of 2019.

"We are excited to partner with HighRes Biosolutions," shares Siping "Spin" Wang, CEO, and Co-Founder of TetraScience. "With this integration, our customers and the broader Life Sciences community will be able to automate data generation, processing, and analysis saving countless hours and clicks. Further, they will now be able to achieve a 'round-trip' data flow between their ELNs and HighRes software, redefining the meaning of automation."

Advancing Life Sciences Lab Automation

HighRes Biosolutions and TetraScience provide automation solutions that are designed to make labs more efficient. HighRes Biosolutions' lab robotics and automation hardware and software paired with the TetraScience Data Integration Platform move lab data from instruments and software to downstream informatics applications, automatically. With this partnership, labs may streamline many of their processes using HighRes infrastructure and ultimately moving data downstream via the TetraScience Data Integration Platform.

Ira Hoffman, CEO of HighRes, said, "We are thrilled to partner with TetraScience on this endeavor. We believe that proper and simplified contextualization of data being produced by automation coupled with industry leading data capture and pipelining will bring significant value to our customers. This partnership should enable any HighRes lab automation user to acquire their data with experimental context and serve as the foundation for automated data capture and analysis. These are fundamental elements to building closed loop automation processes. "

The Partners

About HighRes Biosolutions

HighRes Biosolutions improves human health through life science robotics. The company designs and builds innovative laboratory automation systems, dynamic scheduling software, and lab automation instruments that accelerate and streamline discovery. HighRes offers highly flexible, modular solutions that provide its clients with the ability to scale and reconfigure their automation equipment as their assays or technology changes. Visit www.highresbio.com or follow HighResBio on LinkedIn .

About TetraScience

TetraScience is a Data Platform for Life Sciences R&D. Their technology helps life science companies advance discovery through insights into lab operations and comprehensive data integration. With TetraScience, laboratories connect critical information sources from instruments and lab systems to a cloud-based data platform. Data is centralized and standardized and available to downstream targets resulting in improved data management and streamlined process. In addition, TetraScience builds lab operation applications including Lab Monitoring via IoT technology and Lab Scheduling software. Visit www.tetrascience.com to learn more.

