Highs and Lows of Stem Cell Therapies: Off- The-Shelf Solutions

- An overview of recent advances in stem cell therapies and coverage of potential stem cells used for regenerative advanced therapies

- Discussion on role of genomic and epigenomics manipulations in generating safe and effective treatment options

- Identification of autologous and allogeneic cells and their usage in creating advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs)

- Information on 3D cell culture and discussion on advances in gene editing and gene programming techniques such as CRIPSR/Cas9, TALEN, and ZINC fingers

- Insights into commercial and regulatory landscape, and evaluation of challenges and opportunities for developing autologous and allogenic "off the shelf" solutions



Summary

Stem cells are unique in their ability to divide and develop into different cell types that form tissues and organs in the body during development and growth.The stem cell's role is to repair impaired or depleted cells, tissues and organs in the body that are damaged by disease, injury, or normal wear and tear.



Stem cells are found in every organ, but are most abundant in bone marrow, where they help to restore the blood and immune system.



Stem cells may be derived from various sources, including -

- Adult stem cells (ASCs): Derived from tissue after birth, these include bone marrow, brain, peripheral blood, skeletal muscle, skin, teeth, heat, gut, liver, ovarian epithelium and testis, as well as umbilical cord stem cells and blood. These cells are currently most widely used for cellbased therapies. Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which are derived from bone marrow, can give rise to red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets, whereas mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are derived from the stroma and give rise to non-blood forming cells and tissues.

- Human embryonic stem cells (hESCs): Derived from embryos, these include stems cell lines, aborted embryos or from miscarriages, unused in vitro fertilized embryos and cloned embryos. There are currently no clinically approved treatments for embryonic stem cells.

- Inducible pluripotent stem cell (iPSCs): These are stem cells generated in the laboratory by reprogramming adult cells that have already differentiated into specific cells, such as liver cells. They are used either for research purposes (e.g., experimental medicine testing toxicity of new drugs) or are under research for potential future clinical use.



