HighSchoolBabysitters.com - a Colorado startup bringing over 17 million high schoolers into the online babysitting market

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, the online babysitting industry has been dominated by major platforms that, unfortunately, do not allow high school-aged babysitters to register on their sites. With over 17.3 million high schoolers in the United States, the babysitting industry historically has relied heavily on high school students. However, until the launch of HighSchoolBabysitters.com in August of 2023, high schoolers and parents across the country had no clear way of connecting.

In 2023, a high schooler in Colorado took it upon herself to create HighSchoolBabysitters.com after spending the summer searching for babysitting jobs with friends. Just half a year after its launch, HighSchoolBabysitters.com has amassed a base of over 3,000 high school babysitters across all 50 states and has already matched over $350,000 in babysitting jobs. Now, parents across the country can easily connect with local high school-aged babysitters.

When a high school babysitter visits the site, they can create a free account that their parent or guardian verifies, providing continued access to monitor their child's safety. When babysitters register, they specify how far they are willing to travel. Parents seeking a babysitter can post a job with specific details, such as how many kids and the date of the job. HighSchoolBabysitters.com calculates the distance between the job and registered babysitters, then notifies local high school babysitters via text message about jobs posted in their area, asking them if they are interested in the job. Next, a list of interested babysitters is sent to the parent. After selecting a babysitter, parents pay a fee that allows them to use an online message board to safely communicate with the babysitter and their parent or guardian.

Here is a video of how the service works.

https://highschoolbabysitters.com/work

Aspen Peterson, the CEO and Founder of High School Babysitters, is a Junior in high school in Evergreen, Colorado. Aspen is a leading advocate for youth entrepreneurship education and women in business in the state of Colorado. Aspen was a finalist pitching HighSchoolBabysitters.com in this year's Denver Startup Week, is a youth board member at the Young Americans Center for Financial Education, the host of the Leading Ladies Podcast, and recently proposed and gained bipartisan support during the 2024 legislative session to create "Colorado Youth Entrepreneurship Awareness week". Aspen is planning to grow HighschoolBabysitters.com to the premier high school babysitter matching service in the country.

Aspen's Linked-In Profile - https://www.linkedin.com/in/aspen-peterson-47b1ba280/

Aspen can be reached at [email protected]

