Highspire Launches HX Mayakoba 2026: A Luxury Retreat for Construction Leaders Focused on Scaling and Building Wealth

Exclusive Client-Only Event: Highspire's HX Mayakoba 2026

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspire will host HX Mayakoba 2026, an exclusive, client-only retreat from January 21–25, 2026. The event, only for Highspire clients, is designed for construction company owners building self-managed businesses, exploring new construction business ideas , and creating generational wealth through real estate.

Mornings are dedicated to workshops and strategy sessions, while afternoons and evenings are reserved for networking, conversation, and enjoying the resort's tropical setting. This deliberate pacing gives attendees the space not only to absorb new strategies, but to connect with experts who know what 'good' looks like—opening the door to unhurried, candid conversations, direct feedback, and tactical, experience-driven advice.

Why the Right Room Matters

Every attendee will be an owner of a construction company, construction consulting firm, or on the same journey—working toward a business that runs without constant oversight and builds wealth through real estate. The conversations go beyond theory; attendees will be connecting with peers who have already navigated many of the challenges they face and are open to sharing their insights.

Users will also have access to experts in sales, marketing, investing, tax strategy, and artificial intelligence—disciplines critical to scaling faster, working smarter, and building long-term wealth. With guidance from an experienced construction business coach , owners can apply these strategies directly to their companies.

The retreat will take place from January 21–25, 2026, at the 5-Star Fairmont Mayakoba in Mexico's Riviera Maya, providing an inspiring backdrop for immersive learning, networking, and strategy sessions.

What Clients Will Take Away

By the end of the retreat, participants will leave with a 90-day, 1-year, 3-year, and 10-year plan for both their company and investments, along with actionable construction business ideas and a trusted network that continues to add value long after the event .

"The best ideas often come from the right conversations," says Paul Atherton, CEO and Co-Founder of Highspire. "We've built HX so owners can step away from the daily rush, focus on strategy, and connect with peers and experts on the same path."

About Highspire

Highspire Coaching & Capital is a leadership and strategy firm dedicated to helping construction company owners scale with confidence, build self-managed businesses, and grow generational wealth through real estate. As a trusted construction business coach, Highspire combines executive coaching, capital insights, and proven systems to equip construction leaders with the clarity, tools, and network needed to thrive in today's competitive market. Users can learn more about Highspire's programs designed specifically for construction company owners.

