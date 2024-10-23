Highspot and Corporate Visions Announce New Integrations to Turn the Promise of Just-in-Time Training and Enablement Into a Practical Reality

Corporate Visions' Research-Backed "Great 8™" Competency Map and Skills Coaching Samples Will Be Complementary Content in Highspot's New Skills and Competency Capabilities

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the only GTM enablement platform, and Corporate Visions, the leading evidence-based sales skills consulting, training, and coaching solutions company, today announced new integrations that deepen the companies' joint value for just-in-time training and always-on coaching.

Highspot is embedding Corporate Visions' research-backed competency map and skills coaching videos in the Highspot platform's new skills and competencies capabilities, at no additional cost to customers.

Corporate Visions "Great 8" skills training content has been proven to be predictive in leading to increased win rates based on B2B buyer feedback on thousands of actual deals across dozens of industries and hundreds of companies.

"The Great 8 competency map and skills training from Corporate Visions is rigorously tested and proven to drive greater sales success," says Mark Sheridan, VP of Business Development and Alliances, Highspot. "This new integration will help our customers instantly enrich their enablement programs and, ultimately, drive more predictable revenue growth with an out-of-the-box combination of leading technology and intellectual property."

"Training is moving from 'just-in-case' to 'just-in-time' enablement – providing a seller with situational coaching in their moment of deficit versus traditional learning paths that rely on planned calendars, catalogues or curricula," says Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer at Corporate Visions. "The just-in-time promise has now been made practical by the combination of Highspot's new system functionality integrated with Corporate Visions IP to bring immediate value to the user."

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based revenue growth solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success. Global B2B companies partner with Corporate Visions to enable their commercial teams with the insights, training, tools, and technology they need to rewire their commercial culture around their buyers and achieve superior results.

About Highspot

Highspot is the only unified enablement platform that drives GTM productivity. By combining guided selling, continuous learning, and always-on coaching into one seamless experience backed by end-to-end analytics, Highspot empowers GTM teams to break down silos and drive predictable growth with more confidence and efficiency.

Our platform is uniquely built to realize the full potential of AI for GTM teams. With a unified experience and analytics, Highspot delivers unmatched AI accuracy and relevance to improve productivity across the entire go-to-market. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance, and increases sales and marketing return on investment.

