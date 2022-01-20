Highspot and Outreach Expand Partnership to Help Companies Increase Sales Rep Performance

"Consistent rep performance is the lifeblood of a successful company." Tweet this

The integration seamlessly connects Highspot's AI-powered content recommendations, tracking and analytics with Outreach's communication sequences, workflows and engagement tools. Joint customers can now ensure their reps have the right content to create personalized interactions with prospects throughout their buying journey by allowing them to easily find the most up-to-date, on-brand and on-message content without ever leaving Outreach.

"When best-in-class sales engagement comes together with best-in-class sales enablement, it elevates the customer experience," said Rajit Joseph, VP of Product for Enterprise & Platform, Outreach. "We're proud to partner with Highspot to help companies take their sales team's performance to the next level."

Key benefits of the integration include:

Improved rep efficiency: Reduce the time it takes reps to find content by up to 95 percent with Highspot's powerful search and curated browsing experiences for specific selling scenarios within Outreach.

Better buyer engagement : Empower reps to make every interaction engaging within Outreach sequences and workflows with AI-powered content recommendations, customizable pitch templates and micro-portals to merchandise content.

Streamlined workflows: Maximize selling time by giving reps access to the entire Highspot content library directly within Outreach.

Powerful performance analytics: Give reps insight into how prospects are engaging with content, including when individual recipients view, download or share content, enabling them to move the conversation forward.

The integration is live, and joint customers can access and install the integration through the Outreach Marketplace. Learn more about how Highspot is helping sales teams everywhere increase performance at: www.highspot.com.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, Fiserv, OKTA, Red Hat, Yahoo and Zillow use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

About Outreach

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Outreach is the only solution provider to integrate sales engagement, conversation intelligence, and revenue intelligence into one platform. The only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 5,300 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington.

